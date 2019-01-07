Pujie Black is one of the best custom watch faces for Wear OS devices, and it has gone through update after update over the past few years. It's endlessly customizable — even more so with the latest update. Version 4.0 of the watch face is now available on the Play Store, with a few new major additions.

The most important new feature is the ability to add image layers to watchfaces, so you can set custom backgrounds or watch hands. You can also use vector drawings created with the Pujie Black phone app.

The update also adds the ability to design your own complications (the circular widgets on Wear OS), a 'Cloud Library' with other users' watch faces, and layer automation using JavaScript. You can download Pujie Black from the Play Store at the link below.