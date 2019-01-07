Exactly one year ago today, Nvidia announced a pretty niche but impressive product at CES 2018. BFGDs (Big Format Gaming Displays) are 65" 4K HDR gaming monitors with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the first is about to go on pre-order for the princely sum of $4,999.

Made in conjunction with HP's Omen gaming brand, the display will actually be capable of 144Hz thanks to Nvidia's G-Sync variable refresh rate technology. The full-array direct backlight produces up to 1,000 nits and the DCI-P3 color gamut is fully represented.

These BFGDs (Big Fucking Gaming Displays, as some are dubbing them) also come with Shield TV built in, including all your favorite Android TV apps and the Google Assistant so you can control everything by voice. HP's Omen model will be the first to go on sale in February, but more will be on the way shortly from other partners such as Acer and Asus. It'll be interesting to see if they are any cheaper than the five grand HP is asking.