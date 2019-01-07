There are a ton of competitors in the budget phone bracket nowadays, but Moto G phones are always a reliable bet. The Moto G6 is the latest offering in a long line of Motorola's mid-rangers, and we concluded that it's a "predictably good value" in our review. B&H is currently offering the 64GB version of the Moto G6 for $214.99, which is $105 off MSRP.

This variant of the Moto G6 sports a 5.7" 1080p LCD, a Snapdragon 450, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage with microSD expansion, a dual 12MP + 5MP rear camera setup, an 8MP front-facing camera, and a 3,000mAh battery. We liked the crisp display, the clean software, the lengthy battery life, the USB Type-C port (a first for Moto Gs), and the inclusion of a headphone jack. However, there are a few faults, primarily concerning low-light camera performance and future updates.

B&H is currently offering this phone for $214.99 (make sure to click the $15 coupon on the listing). It'll work with basically any US carrier, including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, and even Google Fi. It also comes with a Republic Wireless SIM kit, though I doubt any of you will use it. Expedited shipping is free, and there's no tax charged in the majority of states. Hit the link below to pick one up.