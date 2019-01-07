It's taken us a few years, but USB-C audio products are starting to be a little easier to come by. Good, affordable in-ear sets are still limited to a few brands though, and Moshi is joining the fray with its $50 Mythro C. The company also announced the $200 on-ear Avanti C headphones.

Starting with the Mythro C, it is made from lightweight aluminum, has 8mm neodymium drivers, an integrated DAC, a microphone, four buttons for controls, and Google Assistant compatibility. It supports high-resolution audio (up to 24-bit/96kHz) and comes in both Gunmetal Grey and Jet Silver color options. It's already available for purchase on Moshi's site today for $50.

I'm a fan of several of Moshi's products, so I'm happy to see the company make a rather affordable set of USB-C in-ear earphones. If sound quality and comfort are really up to the promise, these could be our go-to earphones for 3.5mm jackless Android devices.

Next up is the Avanti C, Moshi's USB-C version of its Avanti on-ear headphones. It will feature a rotatable ergonomic stainless steal headband, premium vegan leather earcups that are angled for comfort, and 40mm neodymium drivers. It also has a built-in DAC, offers hi-res audio (up to 24-bit/96kHz), and should provide some good noise isolation, if not active cancellation.

Based on the provided images, it looks like at least three colors will be available, Caramel Beige, Burgundy Red, and Onyx Black. Price is set at $200, which sounds steep, but is the same as the 3.5mm version of the headset, which is surprising considering most companies would charge a premium for USB-C. The Avanti C will be released in late February.