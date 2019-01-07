LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The next big thing in TV isn’t even a TV. An industry first, the JBL LINK BAR is a powerful soundbar that provides exceptional audio performance and delivers TV content in a smarter way with Android TV and the Google Assistant built-in. The LINK BAR is the most recent collaboration between JBL and Google, and expands the JBL LINK series.

First showcased at the Google I/O conference in May 2018, the LINK BAR transforms any TV into a smarter TV, with legendary JBL sound performance. Equipped with the content of Android TV and the intelligence of the Google Assistant, this soundbar is anything but ordinary. Simply saying “Ok Google” grants instant access to streaming top Netflix flicks or YouTube videos, and content search becomes effortless through voice commands.

Built-in Chromecast capabilities only heighten the experience, supporting both high-definition video content and sound to provide entertainment unlike any other. Once connected on the same Wi-Fi network as the LINK BAR, a smartphone, tablet or laptop can “cast” the latest chart-topping release or popular viral video from Chromecast-compatible apps.

The LINK BAR features multiple HDMI inputs and a one-cable connection to a TV. Switching between devices is made simple with voice commands. For example, saying “Ok Google, switch to Blu-ray player” makes the shift occur. Additionally, the LINK BAR offers an optional subwoofer, which provides an even bigger and more resounding bass.

“The JBL LINK BAR gives consumers an intuitive way to enjoy an amazing viewing experience, along with powerful, rich sound,” said Michael Mauser, President, Lifestyle Audio at HARMAN. “We believe in having technology seamlessly integrate with your life, and the LINK BAR is a natural progression of that philosophy.”

Created with the tech-savvy, forward-thinking consumer in mind, the LINK BAR is one that adapts to everyone’s lifestyle. Google’s intelligence learns from each person who accesses LINK BAR, familiarizing itself with their voice and commands.

Features

One-piece soundbar with JBL legendary sound: Brings the best of JBL’s sound to any TV with rich bass performance.

Brings the best of JBL’s sound to any TV with rich bass performance. Android TV built-in : Delivers a smarter viewing experience, allowing users to find and watch programs more easily than ever.

: Delivers a smarter viewing experience, allowing users to find and watch programs more easily than ever. The Google Assistant built-in: Voice-activation lets users find a popular movie, check the score of the big game or dim the lights in a hands-free experience.

Voice-activation lets users find a popular movie, check the score of the big game or dim the lights in a hands-free experience. PrivacySwitch TM for far-field microphones: Ensure the highest level of security and privacy and leave hackers out of the house.

Ensure the highest level of security and privacy and leave hackers out of the house. Multiple 4K video HDMI inputs: With 3 HDMI inputs and 1 HDMI ARC output, the LINK BAR becomes a 4K entertainment hub for video or gaming devices, with just one cable connection to any TV. Use voice-commands to switch between devices for seamless interactivity.

With 3 HDMI inputs and 1 HDMI ARC output, the LINK BAR becomes a 4K entertainment hub for video or gaming devices, with just one cable connection to any TV. Use voice-commands to switch between devices for seamless interactivity. Chromecast built-in: Instantly stream music, radio, or videos from a smartphone, tablet or laptop through the JBL LINK BAR.

Pricing and Availability

JBL LINK BAR ($399.95) and optional subwoofer ($299.95) will be available in Spring 2019.

