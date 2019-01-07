The latest pair of Google flagships haven't been without their controversies — it's effectively a yearly ritual as the tech enthusiast community picks apart the phone's faults— but subsequent updates typically resolve the vast majority of these issues. Lucky for us, Google claims that another Pixel 3 problem has been resolved with January's update. The low-quality audio while recording video is allegedly fixed. And downloads are posted and ready for sideloading if you're impatiently waiting for this fix to hit your own Pixel 3.
Functional patches for this month are quite brief, only a single one is included: "Improved audio quality when recording videos" as applied to the Pixel 3 and 3 XL. Out of all the reported Pixel 3 issues, this was perhaps the most popular nit for YouTubers to pick at. (Given their reliance on video as a medium, it makes sense.)
As always, there's a small pile of vulnerabilities fixed in this month's security bulletin. None of them stood out as particularly interesting, though they're all a benefit to user security.
OTA and Factory Image downloads are up for your early downloading convenience for the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, Pixel 2 and 2 XL, OG Pixel and OG XL, and Pixel C. Build numbers are almost identical, too:
- Pixel 3, 3XL, 2, 2XL, 2016, and 2016 XL: PQ1A.190105.004
- Pixel C: OPM8.190105.002
Unlike previous months, the 2016 Pixel and Pixel XL don't seem to be getting it late. Also worth pointing out, the Nexus 5X and 6P don't have downloads posted yet. Since they're technically EOL, it might be game over for the last of the Nexus phones.
The rollout for the updates should begin shortly, with a good chunk of us getting it by this evening.
Comments