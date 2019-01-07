THE HOUSE OF MARLEY UNVEILS SUSTAINABLY DESIGNED SMART HOME AUDIO SPEAKER OPTIMIZED FOR THE GOOGLE ASSISTANT

The brand’s first smart home speaker technology and eco-conscious true wireless earbuds stand out within anticipated collection debuts at CES 2019, along with CES Innovation Awards Honoree for Sustainability and Eco-Design.

LAS VEGAS, NV [January 7, 2019] – The House of Marley, the first FSC® certified consumer electronics company in the United States, today announced the debut of seven upcoming releases and newly launched products at CES 2019, including the Get Together Mini with the Google Assistant.

“This year we are taking our signature eco-conscious and recyclable materials and incorporating them into a number of brand firsts, from smart speaker technology and true wireless earbuds to our new flagship over-ear performance headphones,” explains The House of Marley Director of Product Development, Josh Poulsen. “As we look ahead, we are going to be offering even more convenient connectivity for the way we listen to music. We are excited to be bringing a new feeling of innovation to the market through our sustainable materials and craftsmanship in a way that continues to redefine the CE audio space.”

AUDIO SYSTEMS

GET TOGETHER MINI WITH THE GOOGLE ASSISTANT: The Get Together Mini with the Google Assistant, a connected upgrade to the Get Together family of speakers, is making smart speaker technology more convenient and more eco-conscious. It is crafted using some of the highest percentage of sustainable materials of any Google Assistant smart speaker - natural bamboo, recyclable aluminum and Marley’s signature REWINDTM fabric composed of organic cotton, organic hemp and recycled plastics rPET. Hands-free voice control is now possible with the Google Assistant built in and Google Cast integration allows for multi-room playback across supported Chromecast speakers and functionality with compatible apps. Bluetooth and WiFi capable, with high performance sound and USB power bank to charge your phone. MAP: $199.99. On sale August 2019.

STIR IT UP WIRELESS: Designed and engineered to bring the natural in-home vinyl feel to multiple devices, the upgraded Stir It Up Wireless turntable is a Bluetooth version of its original. Crafted using bamboo, REWINDTM fabric and recyclable aluminum, the turntable is Bluetooth 5.0 capable with built in pre-amp and belt drive with auto start/stop for power conservation. MAP: $249.99. On sale September 2019.

NO BOUNDS XL: The CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree portable BluetoothTM speaker is designed using naturally sustainable cork making it lightweight, durable, naturally antimicrobial and impermeable to water, allowing it to sustain wear and tear, offer vibration dampening, and even float. Released in October 2018, the latest navy colorway will be debuting at CES 2019. MAP: $149.99.

WIRELESS EARBUDS AND HEADPHONES

LIBERATE AIR: Embodying the Marley materialization around sustainability, the brand-first eco-conscious true wireless Bluetooth® earbuds are designed using bamboo, natural wood fiber composite and REWINDTM fabric composed of 100% recycled PET. Offering leading battery life with 7 hours on-board playtime, the earbuds are IPX4 rated for rain and sweat resistance. The compact case is designed with an auto on/off feature for seamless

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and tap controls on the earbuds allow for a simplified unchained listening experience. MAP: $149.99. On sale July 2019.

EXODUS: The all-new Exodus over-ear wireless headphones feature a 30-hour battery life and 50mm hi-definition drives, offering the acoustic performance you expect with the natural style you know to love. The new flagship headphones are crafted from sustainable FSC® certified wood, stainless steel, recyclable aluminum and natural leather. Memory Foam ear cushions provide premium comfort while the foldable hinge design, on-board mic and remote functionality offer portability and convenience. MAP: $199.99. On sale March 2019.

EXODUS ANC: Expanding the flagship wireless headphone line, the true over-ear style of Exodus ANC focuses on superior active noise cancellation, acoustic performance and premium comfort. With familiar features and materials of the Exodus, the Exodus ANC’s 24+ hour battery life (with ANC and BT, 40-hour with BT only), foldable design and protective carrying case make them a durable travel companion. MAP: $249.99. On sale September 2019.

REDEMPTION: Enhancing the wireless headphone line-up, the Redemption provide Marley signature sound and premium comfort for a day’s worth of listening with a 24-hour battery life. Similar foldable design, Memory Foam ear cushions and 50 hi-definition drivers make up the sustainably crafted construction along with FSC® certified wood, stainless steel REWINDTM Fabric and recyclable aluminum. MAP: $99.99. On sale July 2019.

Looking forward in 2019, The House of Marley is continuing to bring awareness to their Project Marley platform, a charitable initiative contributing to the planting of trees through non-profit organization One Tree Planted to support global reforestation. The House of Marley recognizes the responsibility to reduce their corporate footprint by contributing to positive environmental, social and economic impact through carbon offsets, cleaner air, water filtration and greater biodiversity within the world’s forests. Since 2017, The House of Marley has contributed to the planting of 146,000 trees in areas including Indonesia, the Amazon rainforest, British Columbia, Florida and California.

The House of Marley is exhibiting at CES 2019 from January 8-11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall, Booth #14041.

Product images and assets available at The House of Marley CES 2019 Newsroom: thehouseofmarley.com/ces2019

About The House of Marley: The House of Marley was born from the passion of the Marley Family to bring Bob’s vision of universal love, music and respect for nature, to life. The brand reflects this philosophy by embodying core values rooted in materials and sustainability, craftsmanship, superior sound and charitable mission. By combining high quality materials and innovative design The House of Marley creates state of the art audio products - made better for the Earth and for the music. As the first FSC® Certified consumer electronics brand within the United States, their products are consciously crafted from socially responsible materials including REWINDTM upcycled fabrics, REGRINDTM recycled silicone and plastics, solid bamboo, cork, FSC certified woods and 100% recyclable packaging. As part of their Project Marley platform, each year House of Marley makes a meaningful contribution to non-profit organization One Tree Planted. Sustainably crafted. Superior sound. www.thehouseofmarley.com @HouseofMarley #MaterialsMatter #ProjectMarley #CES2019

