We're here in Berlin for IFA 2018, and one of the first press conferences we attended was by Harman. The Samsung-owned company is an umbrella for several smaller brands, including JBL, AKG, and the higher end Harman Kardon, all of which got some stage time. Google Assistant speakers, headphones, and a smart display from JBL were re-announced for different markets, but the only truly new things of interest to us came from Harmon Kardon

A few days ago, we heard about the Citation 500 speaker but we now know that this is just one part of a whole series of premium audio products that come with the Google Assistant. As well as more models in the Citation range, Harman also announced a pair of Enchant soundbars with Chromecast functionality built in. Here's everything that's new:

Citation One - $ 199 - Mono, touch control, 40W

- $ Citation 100 - $300 - Mono, touch control, 50W

- $300 - Mono, touch control, 50W Citation 300 - $400 - Stereo, Color LCD, 100W

- $400 - Stereo, Color LCD, 100W Citation Bar - $1,000 - 3.0, Color LCD, 150W

- $1,000 - 3.0, Color LCD, 150W Citation Sub - $800 - 200W

- $800 - 200W Citation Tower - $2,500 - 2.2, Color LCD, 2x200W Enchant 800 - $700 - 8 channels, 180W

- $700 - 8 channels, 180W Enchant 1300 - $1,000 - 13 channels, 240W

- $1,000 - 13 channels, 240W Enchant Sub - $700 - 400W

Clockwise from left: Citation One, 100, and 300.

Each member of the Citation family offers HD audio streaming (24Bits/96Khz), Bluetooth/WiFi, and can be used by itself or as part of a 5.1-channel surround sound system. If the Citation 500 seemed like a slightly more expensive Google Home Max, the series viewed together looks like an attempt to take on Sonos in the Multi-room space, with a little help from the Google Assistant.

The Citation Tower, Sub, Surround speakers, plus a closer look at the touch panel.

All of the Citation speakers also have Chromecast built in, which is something a separate range of soundbars from the company can also boast. The Enchant soundbar series isn't equipped with the Assistant and is, therefore, aimed at a slightly different audience. Two sizes are available, with 8 or 13 channels — the cheaper model comes in at $300 less than the Citation Bar. There's also an optional sub that can be added to the mix.

The Enchant soundbar and sub.

The key feature of the Enchant soundbars is the proprietary MultiBeam tech that uses a DSP algorithm to produce an artificial surround sound effect. Side-firing tweeters, angled drivers, and bass ports combine to enhance the audio experience even further.

Pre-orders for the new Citation models start in October, while the Enchant series will go on sale at some point in the fall.

Press Release August 30, 2018 Introducing the Citation Series: Beautifully Designed, Smart, Configurable Home Audio Speaker System from Harman Kardon Citation speakers combine superior sound performance and breathtaking design with state-of-the-art control and streaming services IFA 2018, BERLIN – August 30, 2018 – Today’s discerning audio consumer is seeking sophisticated design and innovative technology that seamlessly blends with their daily lives. When it comes to a multi-room speaker system that means: ease of use, designs that fit every room in the home, superior sound, and access to the latest technologies and streaming services. For more than 65 years, Harman Kardon has been the leading audio engineering and design expert, captivating ears and hearts throughout generations, and the Harman Kardon Citation Series represents its latest feat. Combining an innovative acoustic design delivering remarkable audio quality with cutting-edge technologies - including the Google Assistant, a high-resolution LCD touch screen and Chromecast built-in - the Citation Series represent the next generation of home speakers. From a design perspective, the sophistication shown in the Harman Kardon Citation Series is unmatched. The speakers feature the brand’s signature industrial design accented with thoughtful elements, including elegant aluminum detailing. Bringing the refined and sleek look together is the Winter Gray or Classic Black wool fabric from Kvadrat, the European leader in acoustic textiles, that are dirt-repellant and flame-retardant. This timeless design marries Harman Kardon’s expertise in sound engineering and technology with the style and sleekness of Kvadrat. The Citation Series deliver a dynamic listening experience, with options to use the speakers individually or build a powerful 5.1-channel surround sound system. Their multi-room capabilities allow for the control of amazing sound from any room, either playing from one music source or playing different tracks in different rooms. To round out the incredible audio performance and extraordinary design, Citation also features Google Assistant. Streaming the newest or most popular music is now quick and efficient with Google’s intelligent voice-activation. Smart voice control also makes tackling tasks as simple as saying “Hey Google,” to create calendar reminders, generate to-do lists, get the latest forecast, control smart home devices* and more. Commands like “Hey Google, play some jazz” or “Hey Google, dim the lights,” perfectly regulates the ambiance in any room of the home. “Consumers increasingly look to their home entertainment systems to do more than just play music,” said Michael Mauser, President, Lifestyle Audio at HARMAN. “While features like voice control and multi-room streaming are becoming standard, the Harman Kardon Citation Series is anything but. The pairing of our unprecedented audio legacy and premium design with smart features and ease of use gives Citation speakers the opportunity to truly transform the listening experience.” Additionally, Harman Kardon Citation speakers have Chromecast built-in, allowing over 300 audio and video streaming services to be easily accessed in HD quality. Once connected on the same Wi-Fi network as a Citation speaker, a smartphone, tablet or laptop can “cast” the latest chart-topping release or playlist from Chromecast-compatible apps. The Citation speaker lineup consists of various options to meet every listening need, including multiple countertop speaker options, a soundbar, powered subwoofer and a pair of tower speakers. The Harman Kardon Citation was announced at IFA 2018. Any speaker within the line can be pre-ordered at www.harmankardon.com beginning in October. HARMAN KARDON CITATION – SYSTEMS Product Features Product Name ONE 100 300 500 BAR Configuration Tabletop Tabletop Tabletop Tabletop Soundbar Price €199 €299 €399 €649 €899 Playback Mono Mono Stereo Stereo 3.0 Touch Control YES YES Color LCD Color LCD Color LCD System Power 40W 50W 100W 200W 150W HDMI Inputs - - - - 3x HDMI 4K HD Audio Streaming 24Bits/96Khz 24Bits/96Khz 24Bits/96Khz 24Bits/96Khz 24Bits/96Khz Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Y / Y Y / Y Y / Y Y / Y Y / Y Chromecast built-in YES YES YES YES YES Google Assistant YES YES YES YES YES WiSA technology - - - - YES Product Features Product Name SUB TOWER SURROUND Configuration Subwoofer Floorstanding Surround Price €799 €2,499 €449 Playback Subwoofer 2.2 Surround Touch Control NO Color LCD NO System Power 200W 2 x 200W 2 x 50W HDMI Inputs - - - Wi-Fi / Bluetooth N / N Y / Y N / N HD Audio Streaming - 24Bits/96KHz - Chromecast built-in NO YES NO Google Assistant NO YES NO WiSA technology YES YES YES *Requires additional smart home devices that work with the Google Assistant on Google Home Follow HARMAN online Find more news at the HARMAN Newsroom

Like HARMAN on Facebook

Connect with Harman on LinkedIn

Check out our YouTube Channel

Follow HARMAN on Twitter @harman

Follow Twitter Hashtag #Harman ABOUT HARMAN KARDON World-renowned audio brand Harman Kardon seamlessly merges function and form. Beloved for iconic design and exceptional sound, Harman Kardon products provide sophisticated audio in a premium package. Harman Kardon is part of HARMAN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co, LTD. ABOUT HARMAN HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.