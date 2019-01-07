One of the most praised midrange Chromebooks of the past couple of years is the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302. Ask several of our Android Police writers, and they'll sing you its praises for a good ten minutes, even two years after it was first announced. The world moves forward though, and now we have the C302's successor: the Chromebook Flip C434.
According to ASUS, the C434 takes everything people loved about the C302 and makes it better. It has an all-metal construction with brushed silver aluminum to avoid fingerprints, uses Intel's 8th Gen CPUs, and pushes the display to the edges of the body. As a matter of fact, only 5mm of bezel surround the display on the sides, which means that ASUS was able to fit a 14" Full-HD display instead of a 12.5", without increasing the Chromebook's size. The weight has jumped up a bit though, from 2.6lbs to 3.2lbs.
The C434 also keeps the C302's signature features: a 360-deg hinge that lets it be used in tablet and tent mode, a great backlit keyboard with 1.4mm key travel and crisp feedback, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, etc...
It still includes two USB-C ports, both of which can be used for storage, charging, and connecting displays. But it also adds back a USB-A port, which wasnt there on the C302. Additionally, there's an audio port and a MicroSD slot.
The C434 will be available in multiple configurations including an Intel Core M3-8100Y, Intel Core i5-8200Y, and Intel Core i7-8500Y. It is expected to launch in the next few months and start at $569.
Press Release
Announcing the New ASUS Chromebook Flip C434
-- All new convertible laptop is equipped with Intel Core processors, a 14” NanoEdge display and 360° hinge that allows it to be used as a tablet --
KEY POINTS
- The Best Just Got Better: Powerful specification with up to Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, with support for 2TB microSD cards
- Ultra-compact, ultra-stylish: Stylish premium design with a NanoEdge 14" display featuring a 87% screen-to-body ratio in a 13"-class all-aluminum chassis
- Precision-engineered versatility: 360° ErgoLift hinge tilts keyboard for comfortable ergonomics, with 1.4mm key travel for responsive typing.
Las Vegas, CES (January 7, 2019) — ASUS today unveiled the next-generation ASUS Chromebook Flip C434. This powerful convertible squeezes up to an Intel® Core™ i7-8500Y processor and a maximum of 8GB of RAM into its slim frame and can be configured with up to 128GB of storage. The C434’s gorgeous 15.7-mm thick metal chassis can accommodate more than enough connectivity to work seamlessly from anywhere, whether for setting up at home, in the office or at a cafe. A versatile design and 1.45kg total bodyweight make it ideal for anyone who finds themselves on-the-go or working from a variety of locations daily.
Dual-band 802.11ac WiFi ensures a reliable and stable connection everywhere, and Bluetooth® 4.0 facilitates file transfers over the airwaves. Two speakers built into the base pump out sound for watching movies in the hotel room, though the audio combo jack is probably a safer bet for video calls or listening to music when working in a public space. There are two USB Type-C™ (USB-C™) ports, as well as a standard USB Type-A port for peripherals. The USB-C ports are fully functioning, which means they can be used for data transfer, hooking up to an external display, or for power delivery. Finally, the 48Wh battery saves users from constantly searching for an outlet to plug into everywhere they go.
The Best Just Got Better
The new ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 offers superb functionality, rock-solid security and a responsive UI. Google’s Chrome OS operating system provides the speed, simplicity and security that is paramount for multitasking work, education or entertainment. With millions of Android applications spread across every imaginable genre, from gaming and shopping to photo editing and podcasts on Google Play. The ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 can be used a primary device capable of fulfilling a user's needs. ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 features more RAM and a powerful Intel Core processor to keep things running smoothly if there are lots of Chrome windows open alongside favorite Android apps.
Chrome OS relies on the cloud, but offline work makes it easy to download the files needed for long flights or stints in locations without WiFi. Increasing storage to a maximum of 128GB means users don’t have to worry about painstakingly managing local storage to balance stored files and a carefully curated selection of apps. There's plenty of room for all the user's favorite tools as well as documents, and even downloads from your favorite streaming service, which are available for offline viewing via the Android app. If onboard storage runs out, up to 2TB of expansion can be instantly added via the microSD slot.
Ultra-compact, Ultra-stylish
The ASUS Chromebook C434’s predecessor, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 holds a special place in our hearts because of its sleek design, awesome keyboard, and versatile form factor. For its successor, we wanted to double down on the best parts of the Flip with a few tweaks to enhance its looks and functionality. To start, we went with an all-metal construction. ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 uses lightweight aluminum on the lid as well as the top and bottom of the laptop. The brushed silver is subtle and hides fingerprints better than plastic or rubberized cases, but it also offers a premium feel. The end result is an aesthetic that’s uniform and consistent, whether working in laptop mode, presenting slides in stand mode, or watching a movie in tablet mode.
The ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 leverages ASUS NanoEdge display technology to squeeze a 14" Full HD touchscreen display into a 13” chassis. The bezels on either side have been shrunk down to a scant 5mm, so they all but disappear when streaming video or engrossed in a project. And without a thick black border framing the screen working in G Suite or across multiple windows is more expansive.
Precision-engineered Versatility
With 1.4mm of key travel, crisp, clean feedback from the keys, and a backlight for working late into the night, the keyboard first introduced on the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 is legendary. The full-size chicklet keyboard on the Chromebook Flip C434 feels just as good. It features the same 1.4mm of key travel and multistage backlight for comfortable typing all day and all night, and our ErgoLift hinge raises the laptop’s rear edge to put hands at a more ergonomic angle for typing.
A picture is worth a thousand words, though, and for more artistic endeavors or creative pursuits, the 360° hinge and touchscreen display make flipping into tablet mode easy and quick.
###
SPECIFICATIONS¹
ASUS Chromebook Flip C434
- CPU: Intel® Core™ M3-8100Y Intel® Core™ i5-8200Y Intel® Core™ i7-8500Y
- Display: 14” LED-backlit IPS FHD (1920 x 1080) glossy screen 5mm-thin bezel with 87% screen-to-body ratio 100% sRGB color gamut 300 cd/m2 (nits) brightness
- Operating System: Chrome OS
- Graphics: Intel® HD Graphics 615
- Memory: Up to 8GB LPDDR3 1867MHz
- Storage: Up to 128GB eMMC
- Connectivity: 802.11ac Wi-Fi / Bluetooth® 4.0
- Camera: HD Webcam
- Interface: 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C™ (USB-C™) (supports charging, data transfers and display connectivity) 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A 1 x microSD 1 x Audio combo jack
- Audio: 2 x high-quality stereo speakers
- Security: H1
- Battery: 48Wh lithium-polymer
- AC adapter Output: 15 V DC, 3 A, 45 W Input: 100 -240 V AC, 50/60 Hz universal
- Dimensions 15.7 x 320 x 202 mm
- Weight Approx. 1.45kg
¹ Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at http://www.asus.com
###
AVAILABILITY AND PRICING
The ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 is scheduled for launch in the coming months and will be available in a variety of configurations. Contact your local ASUS representative for more information on pricing and availability in your region. For additional information about the new ASUS Chromebook Flip C434, please visit us at ASUS Edge Up.
Comments