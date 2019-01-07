Announcing the New ASUS Chromebook Flip C434

-- All new convertible laptop is equipped with Intel Core processors, a 14” NanoEdge display and 360° hinge that allows it to be used as a tablet --

The Best Just Got Better: Powerful specification with up to Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, with support for 2TB microSD cards

Ultra-compact, ultra-stylish: Stylish premium design with a NanoEdge 14" display featuring a 87% screen-to-body ratio in a 13"-class all-aluminum chassis

Precision-engineered versatility: 360° ErgoLift hinge tilts keyboard for comfortable ergonomics, with 1.4mm key travel for responsive typing.

Las Vegas, CES (January 7, 2019) — ASUS today unveiled the next-generation ASUS Chromebook Flip C434. This powerful convertible squeezes up to an Intel® Core™ i7-8500Y processor and a maximum of 8GB of RAM into its slim frame and can be configured with up to 128GB of storage. The C434’s gorgeous 15.7-mm thick metal chassis can accommodate more than enough connectivity to work seamlessly from anywhere, whether for setting up at home, in the office or at a cafe. A versatile design and 1.45kg total bodyweight make it ideal for anyone who finds themselves on-the-go or working from a variety of locations daily.

Dual-band 802.11ac WiFi ensures a reliable and stable connection everywhere, and Bluetooth® 4.0 facilitates file transfers over the airwaves. Two speakers built into the base pump out sound for watching movies in the hotel room, though the audio combo jack is probably a safer bet for video calls or listening to music when working in a public space. There are two USB Type-C™ (USB-C™) ports, as well as a standard USB Type-A port for peripherals. The USB-C ports are fully functioning, which means they can be used for data transfer, hooking up to an external display, or for power delivery. Finally, the 48Wh battery saves users from constantly searching for an outlet to plug into everywhere they go.

The Best Just Got Better

The new ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 offers superb functionality, rock-solid security and a responsive UI. Google’s Chrome OS operating system provides the speed, simplicity and security that is paramount for multitasking work, education or entertainment. With millions of Android applications spread across every imaginable genre, from gaming and shopping to photo editing and podcasts on Google Play. The ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 can be used a primary device capable of fulfilling a user's needs. ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 features more RAM and a powerful Intel Core processor to keep things running smoothly if there are lots of Chrome windows open alongside favorite Android apps.

Chrome OS relies on the cloud, but offline work makes it easy to download the files needed for long flights or stints in locations without WiFi. Increasing storage to a maximum of 128GB means users don’t have to worry about painstakingly managing local storage to balance stored files and a carefully curated selection of apps. There's plenty of room for all the user's favorite tools as well as documents, and even downloads from your favorite streaming service, which are available for offline viewing via the Android app. If onboard storage runs out, up to 2TB of expansion can be instantly added via the microSD slot.

Ultra-compact, Ultra-stylish

The ASUS Chromebook C434’s predecessor, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 holds a special place in our hearts because of its sleek design, awesome keyboard, and versatile form factor. For its successor, we wanted to double down on the best parts of the Flip with a few tweaks to enhance its looks and functionality. To start, we went with an all-metal construction. ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 uses lightweight aluminum on the lid as well as the top and bottom of the laptop. The brushed silver is subtle and hides fingerprints better than plastic or rubberized cases, but it also offers a premium feel. The end result is an aesthetic that’s uniform and consistent, whether working in laptop mode, presenting slides in stand mode, or watching a movie in tablet mode.

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 leverages ASUS NanoEdge display technology to squeeze a 14" Full HD touchscreen display into a 13” chassis. The bezels on either side have been shrunk down to a scant 5mm, so they all but disappear when streaming video or engrossed in a project. And without a thick black border framing the screen working in G Suite or across multiple windows is more expansive.

Precision-engineered Versatility

With 1.4mm of key travel, crisp, clean feedback from the keys, and a backlight for working late into the night, the keyboard first introduced on the ASUS Chromebook Flip C302 is legendary. The full-size chicklet keyboard on the Chromebook Flip C434 feels just as good. It features the same 1.4mm of key travel and multistage backlight for comfortable typing all day and all night, and our ErgoLift hinge raises the laptop’s rear edge to put hands at a more ergonomic angle for typing.

A picture is worth a thousand words, though, and for more artistic endeavors or creative pursuits, the 360° hinge and touchscreen display make flipping into tablet mode easy and quick.

SPECIFICATIONS¹

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434

CPU: Intel® Core™ M3-8100Y Intel® Core™ i5-8200Y Intel® Core™ i7-8500Y

Display: 14” LED-backlit IPS FHD (1920 x 1080) glossy screen 5mm-thin bezel with 87% screen-to-body ratio 100% sRGB color gamut 300 cd/m2 (nits) brightness

Operating System: Chrome OS

Graphics: Intel® HD Graphics 615

Memory: Up to 8GB LPDDR3 1867MHz

Storage: Up to 128GB eMMC

Connectivity: 802.11ac Wi-Fi / Bluetooth® 4.0

Camera: HD Webcam

Interface: 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C™ (USB-C™) (supports charging, data transfers and display connectivity) 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A 1 x microSD 1 x Audio combo jack

Audio: 2 x high-quality stereo speakers

Security: H1

Battery: 48Wh lithium-polymer

AC adapter Output: 15 V DC, 3 A, 45 W Input: 100 -240 V AC, 50/60 Hz universal

Dimensions 15.7 x 320 x 202 mm

Weight Approx. 1.45kg

AVAILABILITY AND PRICING

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 is scheduled for launch in the coming months and will be available in a variety of configurations. Contact your local ASUS representative for more information on pricing and availability in your region. For additional information about the new ASUS Chromebook Flip C434, please visit us at ASUS Edge Up.