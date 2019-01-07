Arlo is at CES 2019 with a few interesting announcements. The security camera maker is expanding its portfolio with more integrations and a new security system.

The most interesting piece of news is the Arlo Security System (pictured above). Using as its central brain the new SmartHub, which was announced along with the Arlo Ultra 4K camera, the system features three new products:

Arlo Multi-Sensor: It can monitor open/close states for doors and windows, motion, smoke and CO alarms (i.e. it will probably hear them when they get triggered), water leaks, and temperature changes. That's impressive. Users will be able to trigger actions in the Arlo app following a detected event, such as starting an Arlo camera's recording for example.

Arlo Siren: It's rated for outdoor use, battery-operated, has a built-in red strobe light, and melodies you can use as notifications of specific events. Its most intriguing feature though is that it can simulate presence when you're away, playing sounds like dogs barking or TV audio, to deter thieves.

Arlo Remote: It can be used to arm/disarm the system, even by guests who don't have access to the app, as well as control other smart home devices.

Arlo says the Security System will be available in the second half of 2019, but doesn't mention any prices or whether you'll be able to purchase these items separately or in bundles.

Arlo's second significant announcement is its Works With Arlo program. The company's new SmartHub will actually start working as a hub, adding Zigbee and Z-Wave support in the second half of 2019, and connecting wirelessly to approved smart home products from other companies. Mentioned partners for now include Bose and Sonos for smart speakers; Philips Hue, LIFX, Leviton, and Jasco for lights; and Schlage, Yale, and Danalock for smart locks.

Arlo says that its app will become the central place to control all these devices and program automations that integrate with your existing cameras. It also sounds like there will be an actual smart component there, with the system notifying you when it detects activity out of the ordinary coming from one of these devices. We need more features like these in the smart home.

Interested companies will have to complete the compatibility program to join in, after which they'll receive the Works With Arlo badge shown above. However, they'll be audited on an ongoing basis to make sure they continue to provide a good experience for Arlo users.

Finally, even though this isn't our regular beat, Arlo has also announced that its Pro 2 and Ultra 4K camera will be compatible with HomeKit later this quarter.

