The Alien franchise hasn't had the best of luck when it comes to video game adaptations, but that's in the past as one of the more recently released titles Alien: Isolation was received positively by fans and critics alike, and rightfully so. It was a well-made stealth survival game that tied into one of the best films in the series, and it would appear mobile users will be getting a sequel of sorts with the upcoming release of Alien: Blackout.

The above trailer for Alien: Blackout doesn't provide too much insight, though if you've played Alien: Isolation, the general premise should look familiar. After taking a look at the game's description on the publisher's website, it would seem we get to play the role of Amanda Ripley again, and just like in Alien: Isolation she's trapped aboard a crippled Weyland-Yutani space station carrying a deadly Xenomorph. As the Alien hunts you and your crew down you'll have to remotely guide your team using the station’s emergency systems, which sounds like this release will contain some strategic gameplay. For a better idea of exactly what to expect, I've pasted the full feature list below.

SURVIVE OR DIE

Using only the space station’s limited power supply to operate a holographic map, surveillance cameras, and motion tracker, attempt to remain hidden and protect your crew from the perfect hunter in seven fear-inducing levels. A NEW CHAPTER IN THE ALIEN FRANCHISE

A new chapter in the Alien franchise following the saga of Amanda Ripley, Ellen Ripley’s daughter, between the films Alien and Aliens. FIRST CLASS ALIEN MOBILE EXPERIENCE

An immersive and captivating Alien experience, perfectly designed for mobile gaming, bringing the Alien story to life. ENCOUNTER FEAR AGAIN AND AGAIN

Every decision can lead to a different conclusion. Players can test different strategies and theories to outlast the Xenomorph in pursuit of victory!

We don't yet know how Alien: Blackout will be monetized, and the lack of any substantial gameplay footage leaves me questioning what we should expect, but going on the information at hand, it sounds like this upcoming release will offer a mix of stealthy and strategic horror-filled gameplay that could potentially work well on mobile devices. After all, there are already many stealth horror games available on mobile, and they tend to do well on the platform. So here's hoping Alien: Blackout's developers will deliver a quality Alien game on Android.