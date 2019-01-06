People look at a lot of different features when purchasing a phone, and everyone seems to appreciate "good" battery life. You've already told us what scale of numbers qualifiesfor that particular label, but I'm curious to know if your current phone, whatever it may be, delivers when it comes to longevity.

Oscillating between the smaller Pixel 3 and OnePlus 6T, my battery life goes from poor to swell. I only really consider it "good" when I'm using the 6T. But even just a few years ago, the Pixel 3's longevity would have been near the top of the pack. And although I might do most of our power accessory reviews, I almost never bring a battery or charger out and about with me, unless it's an extended trip, so I much prefer a long-lasting smartphone.

But what about you? It's been quite a while since we last asked this question, and three years is plenty of time to squeeze in an upgrade. For comparison, we'll keep the options the same as before. So, does your current phone have the oomph you need?

Are you happy with your smartphone's battery life? Yes, completely: I have no complaints.

For the most part, though not always.

I'm not happy with it, but I'm not unhappy with it - it's OK.

I definitely am not happy with it most of the time, but it's also not terrible.

Does anyone have a charger? (read: my battery life sucks). View Results