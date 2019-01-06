CES 2019 doesn't officially start until tomorrow, but you wouldn't know it if you checked the tech news today. Announcements have been falling left and right, and we almost missed this one from D-Link, which slipped by on Friday. The company is expanding its smart home offerings and introducing a new 5G home router.

First up, the new 5G NR Enhanced Gateway (DWR-2010) is one of the first in-home 5G routers we've seen. Using a 5G SIM card, no other installation needed, it can provide your house with super, super fast WiFi — up to 40 times faster than the average 70Mbps broadband speed in the US. The gateway supports both the sub-6 GHz and mmWave frequencies, and is geared more toward service providers than customers. They'll be able to customize it, deploy it to their subscribers, and remotely manage it. Maybe in a year or two, it'll be realistic for users to consider using 5G instead of broadband for their home WiFi, and this is where gateways like these will come into play.

Next up is D-Link's new Wi-Fi Water Sensor (DCH-S161), which marks two firsts for the company compared to its predecessor. It's battery-powered (1.5yrs, AA), thus providing more versatility in its installation — which is really necessary when you consider the places where you would need a leak sensor. It's also the first leak sensor we've heard of that supports Google Assistant. You can ask "Hey Google, does <sensor_name> detect a water leak?” and get an answer directly. Beside that, the sensor has a built-in 90dB siren, can send push notifications to your phone with the mydlink app, works with IFTTT, and doesn't require a standalone hub or subscription. It will cost $49.99 when it launches in Q1 2019.

And finally, we have D-Link's new Wi-Fi smart plugs. There's an indoor unit (DSP-W118) with one outlet and an outdoor one (DSP-W320) with two outlets and IP44 rating. Both are rated 125V/15A, work with the mydlink app (on/off, timer, schedule), and are compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and IFTTT. The smart plugs should launch in Q2 2019, but we don't know their pricing just yet.

As 5G adoption accelerates within the coming year, more people may be turning to wireless carriers as their home internet provider. D-Link's 5G gateway will help them take full advantage of the new wireless capability. The DWR-2010 also offers customization options for service providers, making it suitable for deployment on a range of network configurations. The gateway features an embedded 5G NR (New Radio) NSA module and can operate on the sub-6 GHz or mmWave frequencies in 200 MHz (2 x 100 MHz) or 800 MHz (8 x 100 MHz) configurations. Complete with remote management (TR-069) and FOTA, the DWR-2010 provides hassle-free operation and a better customer experience.

