Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. This week I have a gorgeous auto-runner with a slick Outrun theme, an enjoyable procedurally generated top-down shooter, and the open-beta release of Blackmoor 2. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released in the last week.

Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Games

OutRush

OutRush is a fantastic new auto-runner with a beautiful theme, some of the best tunes around, and a wonderfully responsive developer. The game is themed around the stylings of Outrun music (also known as synthwave), a genre that embodies many of the musical stylings of the '80s. This means you can expect an overall design that looks like it jumped right off the pages of a Trapper Keeper, all wrapped up in a challenging auto-runner that requires quick maneuvers and perfect timing. So if you think you have what it takes to survive long enough to escape from the evil host system trying to kill you, make sure you don't miss out on this release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.49 a piece (single IAP to remove ads)

Ramageddon

Ramageddon is a PvP arcade game where you'll get to play the part of a ram facing off against live opponents who are trying their best to push you off the map. Of course, you're tasked with the same goal, so whoever pushes their opponent off the map first wins the match. You can also face off against bots in the deathmatch mode if you'd like to brush up on your skills without having to play against another player.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Run Gun Die

Run Gun Die is a procedurally generated top-down shooter with pleasant graphics and solid touchscreen controls. Things start a little slow, but once you get the hang of everything and the story picks up, it all starts to click. Keep in mind this is a challenging game, so you won't be able to breeze through each level like the majority of casual releases.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

STELLORE

STELLORE takes the tried and true lander gameplay from similar casual titles and bumps it up a notch with the inclusion of mining and repeat fuelling stations. As you travel higher and higher, you'll have to decide when to fuel your ship and when to mine, because if you run out of fuel, it's game over. It will take a perfect balance of both mining and refueling to progress as far as you can, which is the primary goal. Think of this release as an endless runner that contains arcade lander mechanics, and you get the picture.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Dragon Overseer

Do you like dragons? What about RPGs? Do you prefer your games to have an upfront price and zero shady in-app purchases? Well, I have a game for you. It's called Dragon Overseer, and it's a turn-based RPG filled to the brim with dragons that you get to train and fight, and unlike the majority of mobile games in this genre, you can grab it off the Play Store for a single upfront price.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Can Smash

Can Smash is the first of two idle tapping games from ZPLAY Games this week, and it's definitely the more casual release out of the two. Your job is to smash cans by tapping on the screen, but that's not all, you'll also get to smash watermelons and discarded footwear. The more items you smash, the more money you earn. This currency can then be used to help you in your smashing efforts by upgrading your abilities and helpers. Eventually, you'll reach the point that the majority of the gameplay is automated, and then all you'll have to worry about is purchasing more and more upgrades.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Stickman Ski

Stickman Ski is the latest Stickman title from Djinnworks GmbH, and it's themed around the sport of skiing. So if you'd like to race down dangerous mountains while trying your best to perform as many jumps and stunts as possible, all while collecting in-game currency, then this is the game for you.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

Blackmoor 2: The Traitor King

Blackmoor 2 is an arcade platformer that includes real-time online co-op battles for up to four players at a time. It's still in beta, but once it's stable, this is the version that will go live for everyone. That means it's feature complete right now, but there are still a few bugs to work out such as better support for Android 7 devices. The gameplay offers a unique mix of co-op platforming and dungeon building, plus there's a story mode for those that prefer to play on their own.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

Snakeholes

Snakeholes is basically an io game without the known moniker in the title. It's survival of the fittest in this release, and whoever can grow the fastest while taking down as many smaller competitors as possible will reign supreme. Unlike similar titles, you'll have exact control over who you kill thanks to the snakehole shooting mechanic. To take down another player, you'll have to shoot your hole somewhere towards the front of their body. This takes perfect timing and practice, so be prepared to spend some time learning the minutiae of the controls.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

Spottie

Spottie is a social gaming app designed to connect players in the real world as they play games together for real cash prizes. You can choose the level of personal information you'd like to share, and if you happen to find a few people you'd like to connect with, you can contact them through the app. Of course, the success of this release hinges on whether or not enough people are actually playing, so you may want to take a wait and see approach before you jump in head first.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $24.99

Taponomicon

Taponomicon is the second idle tapper from ZPLAY Games this week, and it offers an interesting monster merging mechanic on top of its simple tapping gameplay loop. So not only will you tap to grow an army of minions, but you'll get to combine them into terrifying beings that will ultimately increase your skills so that you can summon even more monsters.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Tap Squadron

Iron Horse Games tends to concentrate on idle tapping games, and its latest release Tap Squadron doesn't stray from that design. By combining the simple mechanics of an idle tapper with the gameplay of a top-down shooter you get a fun little time waster that offers more to do than merely tapping on a screen to watch some arbitrary numbers grow. You can control your ship and which lanes of enemies you'd like to shoot, and once you snag some power-ups and upgrades, you'll start to really do some damage.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $99.99

WTF Game Of The Week

Mr Success

A few of you may remember the WTF listing Hidden my game by mom 3, a delightfully quirky title about a mom who hides her son's gaming console. Well, the devs of that odd series are back at it again with an all-new release that's centered around swiping on the screen so that you can help an inept magician complete his tricks. It's a goofy concept just like the Hidden my game by mom releases, which makes it a perfect WTF listing.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

