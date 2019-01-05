Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous two weeks or so. For today's roundup, I have an awesome GitHub newsfeed app for discovering new and exciting repositories, an app that makes it possible to use your fingerprint reader to unlock Windows devices, and an ingenious translation app that's perfect for translating different languages inside of foreign apps. So without further ado, here are the most notable Android apps released in the last two weeks.

Featured App

QuitNow! Quit smoking

Today's roundup is presented by QuitNow! A common tradition this time of year is to take up a New Year's resolution to drop a bad habit, which is why it's the perfect time to install QuitNow on your favorite Android device. As we all know, smoking cigarettes is bad for your health, and kicking the habit isn't easy thanks to the addictive properties of the product. The QuitNow app is designed to encourage its users to quit smoking with attainable achievements, helpful statistics, and a friendly community of ex-smokers that have the know-how to help people through the difficult process of quitting. Pertinent information such as how many cigarettes you've avoided, how much money you've saved, and how many days you've been free of smoking are always available on the front page of the app. This way you'll have a readily available reminder of just how much progress you've made in your fight to stay cigarette free.

Download here: QuitNow!

Apps

GitNews — Trending repos from GitHub, HN & Reddit

GitNews is a useful newsfeed app for developers that would like to discover trending GitHub repositories. It offers an endless feed of GitHub repos that can be continually scrolled through, and it also provides sources from Reddit and Hacker News so that you can get your information in one place. The app is still pretty lightweight, which means there aren't a ton of features yet, but if you're looking for an easy way to discover some interesting repositories in your downtime, GitNews should fill that need perfectly.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $1.49 a piece

Remote Fingerprint Unlock

There are plenty of Android devices out there that contain fingerprint sensors, and Remote Fingerprint Unlock is a new app that makes it very easy to leverage their fingerprint reading capabilities to unlock your Windows PC. So if you'd like to set up an extra layer of security for your PC, Remote Fingerprint Unlock is an excellent solution.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Language Navi - App Translator

Language Navi is an ingenious app that can translate the text in foreign language apps into your native language. So say there's an awesome app that you'd like to use that's only available in Japanese. You can load up that app using Language Navi to superimpose English onto the Japanese text. This way you won't have to waste time copying and pasting text from an app to Google Translate ever again.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

VHS Camcorder Lite (VHS Cam) Original VHS App

Rarevision's VHS Camcorder was released as a premium app back in 2016. It's now three years later, and the developers have finally released a free version for those of you who'd like to check out the quirky video recorder without spending any money. So if you've ever wanted to create videos that look like they were recorded in the '80s on a video cassette, then this is the app for you.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $3.99 a piece

Clip Cloud - Clipboard Sync between PC and Android

Clip Cloud is a nifty little app that will sync your clipboard between your PC and Android device. As an avid clipboard user that often refers back to earlier snippets, an app like this is a godsend since you'll always have access to the entirety of your content from both your phone and PC. For anyone who often works away from their home PC that also takes advantage of their clipboard frequently, Clip Cloud can be a godsend.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

Widget Screensaver

Jolan Rensen's Widget Screensaver is an excellent tool for displaying your favorite widgets on your screensaver, and yes, the app does contain burn-in protection. It's straightforward to set up. All you have to do is install the app, open it up, and choose whichever widget you'd like to display on your screensaver, then switch your screensaver over to Widget Screensaver, and you're all set.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $10.99

Lithodomos Explore - Travel Through History in VR

Lithodomos VR offers a wide swath of historical virtual reality apps, and its latest release collects a lot of that data into one easily browsed app. Lithodomos Explore allows the user to travel through history to discover all sorts of ancient civilizations. So if you'd like to see with your own eyes what it was like to live centuries ago, Lithodomos Explore is a solid choice.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $35.99

Shine - Self-Care & Meditation

Shine is a self-care and meditation app that comes in handy if you require encouragement for working on your goals. The app mainly functions as a personal pep talk assistant that's always in your pocket. You can expect to find daily motivational texts as well as an extensive library of self-improvement audio. You can save these audio snippets in your favorites section so you can pull them up on demand anytime you need a little extra push to get a job done.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $9.99 - $54.99

Guitar Play - Games & Songs

Guitar Play is a new music app designed to help people learn how to play the guitar. Unlike similar apps, this title has gamified the training process. The included game mode makes it easy to acquire the necessary rhythm, timing, and coordination skills for playing the guitar. There are over forty popular songs to choose from that span many different styles and genres, so it should be easy enough to find something you enjoy playing while you learn.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $39.99 - $64.99

Super Bowl LIII Fan Mobile Pass

The Super Bowl is almost here. There is only a month to go, and I'm sure the fans that can afford to go to the event physically are eager to see what's in store. That's where the Super Bowl LIII Fan Mobile Pass app comes in. It serves as a companion release for the event so that attendees can check in to certain activities, collect badges, and explore a few photos and videos. Fans can also check out the full list of scheduled events as well as peruse a detailed map.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

