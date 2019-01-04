Beside being known for making affordable but good smartphones, Xiaomi has a large ecosystem of accessories and smart home products that stretch the value-for-money equation to its limit. Its latest addition is something quite universal: a power bank. But true to its name, Xiaomi's new Mi Power Bank 3 offers a lot for a very accessible, nearly unseen price.

First up, the Mi Power Bank 3 supports USB-C for both input and output, at up to 45W. If you use a 10W charger, it will take about 11hrs to fill up the 20,000mAh battery capacity, but if you have a more powerful 45W charger, that time will be slashed to 4.5hrs. Beside the powerful USB-C port, there are two USB-A outputs rated at 5V/2.4A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A if only one port is used, or 5V/3A when both are.

The Power Bank 3 supports pass-through charging as well, which can be very handy when you want to leave it plugged in overnight. If you connect other devices to it, it will charge them first then fill itself up.

The Mi Power Bank 3 went up for pre-sale on Xiaomi's TMall (Chinese retailer) page, but the item has since been removed. It's likely that the listing was made public prematurely. However, we do know that it will cost ¥199.00 (approx $29) and like most Xiaomi accessories, it will probably be available in other countries later.

The two most similar and inexpensive products on Amazon right now, Omars' PowerSurge 45W USB C PD and Jackery's Supercharge 20000 PD, cost $47 or $50, respectively. That is at least 1.6x the price of Xiaomi's Mi Power Bank 3. Other brands are even pricier. So it's nice to finally see powerful USB-C chargers get to an affordable price range.