PNY® unveils its latest innovations of Flash Memory products in 2019 - introducing higher performance and capacities

UK, January 4th, 2019 — PNY® Technologies unveils today its latest flash memory innovations focused on providing reliable storage for professionals, enthusiasts and content creators that have on-the-go lifestyles and intense needs for performance and versatility.

PNY 512GB PRO Elite microSD Card:

The ultimate companion for mobile needs, PNY® 512GB PRO Elite microSD Card offers U3 support for enhanced performance on 4K content capture with drones, action cameras or smartphones and tablets. Allowing for over 29.5 hours of 4K video recording, or over 100,000 photos (18MP) storage, the PNY® 512GB PRO Elite microSD eliminates the need to unload content between shooting sessions while delivering improved Read speeds up to 100MB/s and Write speeds up to 90MB/s. A2 enabled, it also offers the option for users to download and run apps directly from the microSD Card at 4,000 Read IOPS and 2,000 Write IOPS minimum.

PNY 1TB PRO Elite USB 3.0/3.1 USB Flash Drive:

Providing massive 1TB capacity, the newest PNY® PRO Elite USB Drive is an outstanding choice for demanding storage needs and performance. Combining top capacity, a gunmetal plated design and delivering impressive transfer speeds of up to 400MB/s Read and 250MB/s Write, professional users and enthusiasts can now benefit from maximum capacity and great performance for an uncompromised storage solution on-the-go.

PNY 256GB Elite-X Fit USB 3.0/3.1 Flash Drive:

Delivering the highest level of adaptability with its Plug-and-stay shape, the latest addition to the Elite-X Fit USB 3.0 lineup offers an additional 256GB of storage while remaining unobtrusive for ultrabooks and laptops. Crafted for mobility, the Elite-X Fit USB design conveniently stays connected to computers at all times, without interfering with bags or backpacks. With performances of up to 200MB/s (Read), the new Elite-X Fit USB drive combines fast transfer speeds and utmost versatility for safeguarding data.

PNY Elite Type-C USB 3.1 Gen 1 Flash Drive:

Bringing a consistent level of innovation and quality, PNY® also introduces a full range of USB Type-C Flash drives with its PNY® Elite Type-C USB 3.1 Gen. 1 lineup to satisfy the growing adoption of Type-C host devices in the market. Designed with a push/pull bi-directional Type-C connector and featuring densities from 64GB to 512GB, this next generation of USB Type-C Flash Drives will cover current and upcoming demands for additional storage in an expanding technology landscape.

Vander Morais, Senior Manager of Flash Product Marketing at PNY said: “In our World today, to be able to create high resolution content and store or share it with ease is extremely important, but it does not mean that we have to compromise on the quality of the products that we offer.

“PNY’s latest product additions brings to market well-balanced solutions, designed to empower users and answer today’s needs for performance, capacity, reliability, and design; uncompromised.”

Product Specifications

microSD PRO Elite 512GB

Capacity = 512GB

Speed: up to 100MB/s Read and up to 90MB/s Write

Bus speed: U3, Best for 4K video recording

App performance: A2 (4,000 Read IOPS, 2,000 Write IOPS)

Speed Class: Class 10

Interface: UHS-I

USB PRO Elite 1TB

Capacity = 1TB

Speed: up to 400MB/s Read and 250MB/s Write

Interface: USB 3.0/3.1

Design: premium gunmetal plated, metal housing

Size: Compact, sleek

USB Elite-X Fit 256GB

Capacity = 256GB

Speed: up to 200MB/s

Interface: USB 3.0/3.1

Design: Plug-and-Stay

Size: extra small

USB Elite Type-C

Capacity: 64GB to 512GB

Speed: 130MB/s

Interface: USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1

Connectivity: Bi-directional Type-C

Design: Compact, Push and Pull

Availability

Products will be available starting January 2019 at leading retail and etail partners.

Keep Current on PNY® Technologies

Follow @PNY on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and join our corporate community on LinkedIn.

About PNY® Technologies

Established in 1985, PNY Technologies®, Inc. celebrates over 30 years of business excellence as a leading manufacturer and supplier of Flash memory cards, USB Flash drives, solid state drives, cables, computer memory upgrade modules, NVIDIA® GeForce® consumer graphics cards and NVIDIA® Quadro® professional graphics cards. The company’s Photography-Videography, Mobility, 3D Gaming-Visualisation and Business solutions are widely available from major retail, e-tail and wholesale outlets internationally. Headquartered in the USA, PNY maintains facilities in North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Latin America. Learn more on www.pny.eu