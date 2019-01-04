Praise the update lords — Fox Now has finally issued an update to its Android TV app, more than one year after the last time it did so and rumors of it being abandoned for good. Version 3.10.0 brings the app almost up to date with its phone counterpart (which is at 3.11.5 now) and dresses it up with a new interface.
You can see the new UI in the screenshot above and the previous interface in the one below. Most notably is the menu moving to the top and shedding its big blue sidebar and the addition of a Live TV section.
Other modifications are better explained in the official changelog:
What's new:
- All new design displays more content and makes both browsing and searching faster
- Create and sign into the app with a Fox profile to resume watching video wherever you leave off
- Favorite programming to generate a personalized playlist for you
- Restart live content from the beginning
- Enjoy a FOX NOW featured channel on your Android TV homescreen
- FOX NOW works with the Play Next channel on devices running Android O+
- Use voice controls to control video playback
Users are obviously happy to see the app resurrected after no updates or word since October 2017. If you want to give it a go and for some reason don't have the update yet, you can grab the file manually from APK Mirror.
Image credits: Reddit, AndroidHeadlines
