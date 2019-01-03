When we say something is available in the US, I'm sure Puerto Ricans rush to see if this means their territory is included or not, and it's probably a coin toss between both options. For the Pixel 3 line-up, those of you in Puerto Rico could not buy the phones until now, but things have finally changed for the better.

Both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, along with the Pixel Stand, are now available for purchase on the Google Store in Puerto Rico. Prices are the same as the US, and all three color options of the phones are available, as well as the possibility to buy an unlocked device or get it on Google Fi or Verizon.

If you want to get yours now, you can head over to the links below: