The recently released Nokia 8.1 (also called Nokia X7 in China) is one of the more powerful Android One devices you can currently buy. HMD Global launched the phone last month with Android Pie and has now published the kernel source code.

The smell of a fresh new source code release

The Nokia 8.1 is a solid mid-range offering, with a Snapdragon 710 chip, a 6.2" 1080p display, and a healthy amount of RAM, battery, and internal storage. It even managed to hold on to the headphone jack and microSD card slot. All this in a metal frame with ZEISS Optics make it a compelling package at ~$450. Sadly, we don't know if the phone will be launching in the US anytime soon.

HMD Global is doing a good job of keeping up with software updates. It recently released Android Pie on the Nokia 7 Plus and then posted its kernel source code. It also has a bootloader unlock program available, though using it will end up voiding your warranty (unless you reside in the EU).

You can download the source code for the Nokia 8.1 here, with source codes for all Nokia smartphones found here.