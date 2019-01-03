Samsung's annual Galaxy S refresh is always a big deal, and it's getting to be that time of year. The leaks are increasing in frequency and (we hope) accuracy, and there's another to unpack today. Evan "evleaks" Blass has a photo of the purported Galaxy S10 (code name Beyond 1) sporting an "Infinity-O" camera hole, and he says the phone will also have some cool wireless charging tricks.

This (heavily redacted) image is not entirely dissimilar from the previously leaked render, but the camera setup is certainly different. The photo makes the phone look a bit chunkier, especially that bottom bezel. The last render had dual front-facing cameras, but this phone only has one. Previous rumors claimed a base model GS10 would come with a single front camera and a flat display. However, this phone appears to have a curved OLED. It's possible only the GS10 Plus will have dual front cameras.

One cool feature I haven't heard mentioned previously is this model's ability to wirelessly charge other compatible devices like handsets and watches. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 3, 2019

In a follow-up tweet, Blass claims the Galaxy S10 will also support wireless charging for accessories and other devices. Similar to the Mate 20's "reverse wireless charging," you'll be able to charge other devices via the phone. For example, you could juice up your watch by setting it down on the GS10. It's still too early to call any of this confirmed, but Samsung won't leave us hanging too much longer.