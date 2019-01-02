We've seen some great sales on Sony phones lately, but if you missed out on those, here's another opportunity. Four of Sony's 2018 phones are currently discounted, including the XA2 ($100 off), XA2 Ultra ($150 off), XZ2 ($200 off), and XZ3 ($100 off).

The Xperia XA2, a budget phone that Sony launched earlier this year, is $199.99 right now ($100 off). It has a Snapdragon 630 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB of storage (with microSD card support), a 5.2-inch 1080p screen, and a headphone jack. The rear camera is 23MP, and the front camera is 8MP. All told, $200 is a decent price for what you get, especially since the phone will receive Android 9 Pie.

Next is the XA2 Ultra, which is $249.99 ($150 off). It's almost identical to the normal XA2, with the same Snapdragon 630 processor and camera setup, but the RAM is upgraded to 4GB and the screen is slightly larger (6"). The XA2 Ultra is also expected to receive Pie at some point.

The flagship XZ2 is also on sale for $499.99, a $200 reduction from the original price. It has a Snapdragon 845 processor, a 5.7-inch 18:9 1080p display, 4GB RAM, 64GB of expandable storage, and no headphone jack. The rear camera can capture 4K video or slow-motion 960FPS video, and the front camera is 5MP. Android 9 Pie has already rolled out to the XZ2.

Finally, the Xperia XZ3 is discounted to $799.99 ($100 off). The XZ3 has a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of expandable storage, a 6-inch 1440p display, no headphone jack, and Android 9 Pie out of the box. The rear camera is 19MP, with the same 4K or 960FPS slow-motion capabilities as the XZ2, and the front camera is a wide-angle 13MP lens. You can find our full review here.