Samsung's Android 9 Pie rollout has been rather swift. After beta testing it along with its new One UI on the Galaxy S9, S9+, and Note9, it began rolling it out to users of the first two models late in December. Back then, the company also released a Pie update roadmap with the months it expected to push the OTA for its remaining devices. Now, an updated roadmap has been spotted by SamMobile, pointing to quicker release dates for the Note9 and Note8.
In the new roadmap, the Note9 moves up from February to January, and the Note8 from March to February. Other devices that have moved up a month include the J4, J6+, A8 Star, J7 Duo, and Galaxy Tab S3 9.7. However, as is always customary with these roadmaps, the expected dates may vary by region, so you should take these months as an indicator of the beginning of the rollout but not a hard-set date for when you will get Pie on your own phone.
Here is the updated roadmap:
- Galaxy S9, S9+, Note9 (January 2019)
- Galaxy Note8 (February 2019)
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ (March 2019)
- Galaxy A6, A6+, A8 2018, A8+ 2018, A8 Star, A7 2018, A9 2018, J2 2018, J2 Core, J4, J6+, On7, Tab S4 10.5 (April 2019)
- Galaxy J4+, J6 (May 2019)
- Galaxy J7 2017, J7 Duo, J7 Neo (July 2019)
- Galaxy Tab S3 9.7 (August 2019)
- Galaxy Tab A 2017, Tab A 10.5 (October 2019)
