There are some things in life you just can't have enough of: unconditional love, flash drives, USB-C dongles, and arguably even Wi-Fi routers. If you're looking to upgrade your aging router but have been scared off by steep prices, you're going to want to check out this Netgear deal at Walmart, where a shiny new router can be yours for a measly $20.

The Netgear R6250 AC1600 dual-band smart Wi-Fi router is currently listed at $60 on Walmart's website (as well as other online retailers like Amazon), but there's a limited-availability in-store sale knocking that down to $20 at some Walmart brick-and-mortar locations. You can check inventory at the Walmart stores around you by using BrickSeek, and decide if it's worth the drive.

Is it worth the 10-mile drive? I don't know (but it beats walking)

The router is an AC1600-class model (802.11 AC with 300Mbps over 2.4Ghz and 1300Mbps over 5Ghz), has one USB port, and five Gigabit Ethernet ports (1 WAN + 4 LAN). There's also a Netgear Genie app to control router settings from your device of choice. The best part about the router for me is that you can flash both DD-WRT and Tomato on it; once flashed, it would be easy to use this as a range extender.

While BrickSeek is useful for finding which local Walmart may have inventory, keep in mind that the stock data from this third-party tool isn't necessarily current and accurate. Good luck, and at the very least, don't hassle any retail workers because BrickSeek got something wrong.