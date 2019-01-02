Motorola had a strange 2018. After promising oodles of Mods, the company only launched a single Mod in 2018—the Moto stereo speaker. And then there's the Moto Z3, which only works on Verizon, runs on 2017 hardware, and is still waiting on its promised 5G Mod. It looks like Motorola isn't giving up on the Mods in 2019. Leaked renders of the Moto Z4 Play show the same Mod connector we've come to know and tolerate, and a water drop notch.

Moto's continued use of the Mod connector means this phone has the same footprint and general shape as all its phones for the past three years. There's the large circular camera module, rounded corners, and a completely flat back. The one place Motorola has embraced 2019 is the display, which has a small water drop notch at the top for the front-facing camera. The leak estimates the screen size at 6.2-inches and the overall device at 158 x 75 x 7.25 mm.

Because this is a Play-series phone, there's still a headphone jack next to the Type-C port. There's just a single camera on the front and back, a departure from last year's Z3 Play and its dual rear cameras. There's no obvious fingerprint sensor on this phone, either. Older Moto phones had the sensor on the front, but slimming down the bezels makes that impractical. Some 2018 Moto phones moved to a side-mounted sensor, but that's not present on the Z4 Play leak. There are two options here: an in-display sensor or no fingerprint sensor at all.

This is an OnLeaks render produced in cooperation with CompareRaja, so we expect it to be a fair representation of the final device. OnLeaks renders are based on leaked CAD files and have been accurate in the past.