The Nokia 7 Plus is one of the HMD Global's higher-specced phones, although still technically mid-range with its Snapdragon 660 chip and 6" IPS LCD display, it's one of the best Android One phones you can get. The Finnish company has now published the kernel source code.

Sadly, as with all Nokia-branded Android devices, the bootloader is locked so the code won't be much use to any ROM builders. Releasing the code is part of the deal with a GPL phone, and HMD is merely complying.

If you'd like to take a look at the code, you can download it directly from here. Kernel source code for other Nokia phones can be found on this page.