One of many useful features in Google Search, 'featured snippets' pulls answers to common, simple questions from relevant web pages and puts them front and center when you enter a query. Usually, tapping through to the article Google got the answer from does nothing other than take you to that page, but new behavior has been observed whereby it will scroll you to the snippet on that page.
This is similar to what Google already does with YouTube videos, although the text version only appears to work on AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) articles right now, and only for basic questions. Our friends at 9to5Google covered this a few days ago, and we've since had a tip with the below video showing how things work.
When you tap through on a snippet and it's an AMP post, Google will scroll you down to the relevant part with a notice at the bottom of the page saying "Scrolled to section" and a button to go back to the top. The snippet is also highlighted in orange to make it even easier to find what you need.
This is apparently rolling out widely, although I've not yet been able to trigger it here in the UK. Let us know in the comments if this is something you've seen yet in your region.
- Thanks:
- Sumanth
