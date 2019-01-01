Quitting smoking can be incredibly difficult, but one app might just be able to help — QuitNow! It encourages you to drop cigarettes with achievements, statistics about your health, and a community of ex-smokers ready to help you through the process.

Kicking the habit of smoking is obviously good for your health, but it can be difficult to understand exactly the difference it makes. That's why QuitNow! displays information about your post-smoking self on the home page (see the first screenshot below). You get to see how many cigarettes you've avoided, how much money you've saved, how many days you've been free of smoking, and more. QuitNow! can also explain how your body is improving, based on data from the World Health Organization (as seen on the second screenshot below).

Aside from the statistics and achievements, QuitNow! also has an entire community of people who have also dropped smoking (see the third screenshot above). Even if you don't feel very social, it can definitely help to see others going through the same process as you. Finally, QuitNow! includes a section of frequently asked questions, again using data from the World Heath Organization.

If you want to leave smoking in 2018, QuitNow! might be able to help. You can download it for free from the link below.

Download QuitNow! from the Play Store