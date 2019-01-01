Best Buy currently has the Insignia Wave 2 Bluetooth speaker on sale for $10, down from an original price of $40. For a stereo Bluetooth speaker with 12 hours of playtime, this is a tempting deal.

The Wave 2 comes in blue, red, and black, with just the blue variant being on sale. Equipped with a 2000mAh battery, it charges via microUSB and has a 3.5mm auxiliary jack. While the Wave 2 won't really compare to Bluetooth speakers from Jawbone and Jabra, this is a completely different price point. Insignia is Best Buy's in-house brand and its Home Mini competitor was pretty good for its low cost. This isn't the first time the Wave 2 has been on sale; during the Black Friday week, it was also marked down to $10 but sold out pretty quickly. You can buy it from Best Buy's website or from the Best Buy eBay storefront. There's a $6 shipping fee either way, though you could elect to use free in-store pickup when ordering through the Best Buy site.