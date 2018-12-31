It seems like every luxury brand has a Wear OS watch offering these days, and Louis Vuitton is one of them. According to Engadget, the designer has updated its Tambour Horizon watch with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon Wear 3100, as well as a handful of other improvements for the new year.

The highlight here is the Wear 3100, which puts battery life as its number-one priority. Louis Vuitton claims that the watch can now last for a full day (wow!) and six days in total if it's just being used to show time. Also mentioned is an upgraded screen, though no specifications are mentioned. The new watch will also have a ring around its rim that indicates whether it's day or night, and it'll be visible even in ambient mode.

Lastly, Louis Vuitton has also added a white ceramic option. No pricing or availability has been revealed — in fact, it doesn't look like Louis Vuitton itself has mentioned anything about the new watch — but for reference, the old model retailed for $2,490.