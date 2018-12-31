The holiday shopping season itself may be over, but between returns, gift cards, and spending the cash you got in that card from grandma, it seems that we just can't fully shake the pull of retail. If your end-of-year shopping has you headed online, Google Express is ready with a pile of new storefronts, adding 157 retailers over the course of the past month.
When we last checked in with Google Express, it was adding new partners like Eastern Mountain Sports and Anker. But while Google's been very busy adding new stores in the weeks since, it's tough to spot any real stand-outs among them.
Sure, if you're real into giant wooden letters, hard hats, or artisanal soaps, Google Express has got you covered. But we still can't shake the feeling that quantity is winning out over retailers with any sort of name recognition.
That said, there's enough new this time around that maybe one of these latest additions is exactly what you've been looking for. Need 25 kilos of waffle mix? How about a new gum arabic hookup? OK, that one doesn't seem to be selling anything just yet, but we've got our eye on you, mister.
- 1stoplighting
- 99BATS.com
- AboveTEK
- Adina Fashion
- Aetna Stores
- Aftershokz
- AllTopBargains
- Amalfi Decor
- ArchitecturalDepot.com
- ArtToFrames.com
- Ashar skincare
- Autoslide LLC
- Bayside brush co.
- Blowout Medical
- Boaters Plus
- BodyJ4You
- BoldLoft
- brook & york
- Build A Cross
- Bunk Bed King
- Cellucor
- Closet Spice
- CollectingWarehouse.com
- Commercial Water Heater Sales
- Cornell's True Value Hardware
- CosmeticMall.com
- Country Club Prep
- CPAP Supply USA
- CreateForLess
- CybertronPC.com
- Dated Deals
- DealScoop
- DealsOnly.com
- Dexclusive.com
- Digital Penguin Store
- Divers Supply
- diybbq.com
- DonRowe.com
- DRIVE Auto Products™
- East Point Pier
- eBags
- EDM Medical Solutions
- Enrock.com
- EnviroTakeout.com
- Equipment Blowouts Inc.
- Era Organics
- Everyday Health 101
- Everydayspecial
- Excel Filters by Eden Equipment
- feeling shopper
- Fit & Fresh
- Food to Live
- Framed Bikes
- Freeshipfurnishings
- Fruit Ridge Tools
- FTD Apparel
- Furhaven Pet Products
- GAD Company
- GagWorks
- Galaxy Puzzles
- Gem & Harmony
- Goga's Swimwear
- Gum Arabic USA
- HaagaUS
- HandicappedPets.com
- Heart Rate Monitors USA
- HerRoom
- Hiccups Childrens Boutique
- Hill Saddlery
- Home Brew Ohio LLC
- Homeline Medical
- HQRP.com
- iElectrica
- iFloral
- Industrial Safety Products
- IndustrialSafetyGear.com
- Instyle Modern
- Ips Perfect Snacks
- J.L. Hufford
- Just Potent
- Kathy Kuo Home
- Kids N' Wheels
- KixRx
- LaRaso & Co
- Leaders RPM
- Loving Nature
- Luvvitt
- Magic Cabin
- MagnetRX
- Makeup Mall
- Mariell Designs
- MDGSALES
- Midlee Designs
- Miller Music USA
- Modular Robotics
- moodswingsonthenet
- Motorcycle Dot Inc
- NEMIX RAM
- Netrush
- Nissoni Jewelry
- Northwoods Humidors
- NuWave Marine
- OCuSOFT Inc.
- ossine shoes
- PalmBeach Jewelry
- Pine Street Clinic
- Polaris Water Heater Sales
- Porter Electronics
- PtouchDirect.com
- Queen Bee Beverly Hills
- Reflux Guard
- Rescue Pet Supply
- Ria's Hallmark Jewelry Boutique and Gift Shop
- RoughGear.com
- Rug Savings
- RugAndRoll.com
- RV Plus
- Seating Mind
- Shields of Strength
- Shinesty
- ShirtBANC
- ShopBuyWeb
- ShopCWO
- Shoppers Shop
- Smoke Away
- SoccerEvolution.com
- SolidSignal.com
- Spangler Candy
- Sports City Hats
- Stepani Style
- Strolleria
- SubUrban Riot
- Sue's Creating Cottage Quilt Shop
- Sunberry RX
- sunglass.la
- Supplement Direct
- Team Express
- The Apparel Answer
- Timeless Wrought Iron
- Toogga
- Toolstoday.com
- TorchStar Lighting
- TriDerma
- Trinity Supplies Corporation
- Tstars
- UnitedPorte
- US Gift Giant
- Vertigo Drones
- Video and Audio Center
- Vinyl Disorder
- WafflePantry.com
- Waste King Products
- Watchsavings
- Western Outlets
- WhyPayMore
- xeteor
- Yow Pet Supplies
- Source:
- Google Express
Comments