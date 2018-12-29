Domain Name Servers, or DNS for short, are directories of domain names with the IP addresses they are linked to. There are already a few DNS providers to choose from, outside of the default servers operated by your ISP, but it's always nice to have more options. CloudFlare launched its own DNS service earlier this year, and now AdGuard has joined the party.

AdGuard has been testing a DNS service since 2016, but now the company says it's ready for prime time. It supports both DNS-over-HTTPS and DNS-over-TLS — the latter of which works with Android 9 Pie. That means you can set AdGuard as the system-wide DNS provider on any device running the latest version of Android. As you might guess from the name, AdGuard DNS also filters traffic from servers known to host advertisements or tracking scripts.

Two versions of AdGuard DNS are available — a normal version and a 'Family protection' version. The latter option blocks adult content and enforces Safe Search in search engines, in addition to the usual traffic filtering.

You can find instructions for setting up either option at the source link below. If you have a phone or tablet running Android Oreo or older, you can still use the AdGuard app.