Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Thanks to Christmas there haven't been many games published on the Play Store this past week, but that doesn't mean there weren't a few quality games that squeaked out, such as the challenging orbiting game Orbt XL, the unique post-apocalyptic golfing game Golf Club: Wasteland, and the gorgeous episodic survival horror Bendy and the Ink Machine. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released in the last week.

Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Games

Orbt XL

Orbt XL is a challenging orbiting game with a minimal design. As you orbit around a black hole, you will have to continually stay on your toes to ensure you don't get sucked into the void or ram into one of the many capricious obstacles in orbit with you. Orbt XL offers a simple design that builds off the mechanics of the many casual orbiting games already on the Play Store, but it works well and is enjoyable, which is all that really matters.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Golf Club: Wasteland

Golf Club: Wasteland is a slick golfing game with an exciting theme. The planet Earth has fallen victim to an ecological catastrophe, and now the desolate world is one huge golf course for the ultra-rich living on Mars. This means you'll get to golf in the ruins of Earth, which is pretty unique. The pixel-based graphics perfectly accentuate the odd story, and the original soundtrack should not be missed. Plus the gameplay is pretty darn good, especially if you love golf games, so make sure you don't miss out on this release. There's even a demo available, for those of you that would like to try the game before spending any money.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Bendy and the Ink Machine

Bendy and the Ink Machine is a fantastic puzzle-based horror game that plays out in a first-person view. The graphics are designed to mimic '30s-era cartoons, which may look familiar to anyone who has played Bendy in Nightmare Run, an auto-runner from the same studio that was released earlier this year. What's especially interesting about this release is that it's a port of a PC and console game, which means you can expect a fully fleshed out title that forgoes many of the questionable mobile mechanics found in the majority of Play Store releases.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Falling Ball

Falling Ball is a casual endless runner where you get to control the path of a ball as it falls from one platform to the next. While the gameplay is pretty simple, I find there is a delightful little thrill to the gameplay when you blast past multiple platforms to finally stick your landing on a tiny strip many meters below.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Light-It Up

Light-It Up is a brightly colored platformer that offers some interesting gameplay. Your job is to jump from one block to the next. Each block that you touch will light up with a neon color, and once all the blocks have been lit, you can move on to the next level. What makes this setup so enjoyable is that there are physic mechanics tied to each block. This means they will move around each time you touch them, which could easily push them too far out of reach. Careful planning and quick movements are the keys to success in this release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Idle Painter 3D

Idle Painter 3D is the latest release from ZPLAY Games, a studio that tends to concentrate on casual games. Idle Painter3D squarely fits in that category, as it's an idle tapper with a painting theme. The pictures displayed in the screenshots below start as lines auto-painted by brushes, and as they are slowly drawn, you will earn currency that can be used to speed up those brushes or even widen their width. This results in the picture getting drawn faster and faster as you upgrade your skills.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Highway Surf

Highway Surf is a futuristic auto-runner that'll have you competing in highway hoverboard races. The controls could use some work, and the gameplay isn't ever really explained, but once you figure out what's going on, there is some fun to be had. Basically, you compete in sixty-second races, and the goal is to race as far as you can before those sixty seconds are up. The further you race the more rewards you earn.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Wil Knight

Wil Knight is a quirky dungeon explorer all about grinding. You play the part of a knight that's always moving forward and auto attacking the numerous enemies on the screen, and it will be your job to micromanage his equipment so that you can steadily advance without dying. This equipment can even be merged as you collect it so that you can build more powerful weapons to smite the many foes that lay in front of you.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $15.99

TotAL RPG (Towers of the Ancient Legion)

Action RPGs tend to be a pretty popular genre on the Play Store. There are many to choose from, though the majority tend to contain questionable monetization practices. TotAL RPG strays from that trend with an ARPG that places gameplay above greed. While there certainly isn't much of a story to be found, the gameplay holds up, and you won't even have to deal with a bunch of wait timers or similar limitations that are designed to hold you back from playing as much as you like.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $19.99

Mini Hospital

Mini Hospital is a casual building simulator with a hospital theme. It will be your job to build and upgrade the building's rooms, as well as hire new staff and direct patients to the proper areas for treatment. The entire game exudes a lot of polish, though the included stamina system can get irritating when you sit down for an extended play session.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Massive Warfare: Aftermath

Massive Warfare: Aftermath is a free-to-play war game that encapsulates air, water, and land vehicles. This means you'll get to pilot many different aircraft, as well as drive tanks, and even take the wheel of your favorite wartime seacraft. There are two modes included, a free for all section and team deathmatch mode. 4x4 online multiplayer is also present, which means you can take on random opponents as well as your friends. Just make sure to watch out for the copious amount of in-app purchases, since they are on the higher side of the pricing spectrum for a mobile release.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $199.99

