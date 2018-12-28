Samsung has been steadily building up the tool library for its Good Lock 2018 customization app since it arrived in June of this year. From replacing your navigation buttons with adorable little animal emoji to split-screen multitasking that improves Android's native implementation, Good Lock offers an impressive array of customization apps for Samsung users. Now, an app called Nice Catch has joined the Good Lock library, offering a vigilant digital watchman of your apps and what they're up to when you're not looking - but unfortunately committing an embarrassing security gaffe itself in the process.

When installed and running, Nice Catch shows a detailed history of when apps (or the Android system itself) made vibrations, changed the ringer mode, changed call mode, displayed ads, showed toast popups, and/or woke up the screen, along with time stamps for all instances. For instance, if you enter vibration history, you'll see a list of the apps that have vibrated your phone and how many times they have done so in the past seven days. Items are deleted after that same span of time. When you click on an app, you'll see a list of exact times when it vibrated. While it's most useful if you have apps that you don't particularly trust, it's useful regardless if you're trying to sleuth out when and what app performed certain actions on your phone.

In an example of true irony, though, this useful app was released with a publicly available debug key also used to sign known malware - which is, in large part, what this app helps warn users about. It's up on APK Mirror now, and you can find it via Samsung Apps, but best to keep in mind the above vulnerability.

Just discovered that @SamsungMobile signed a new app they released for the Pie update (Nice Catch https://t.co/hOwUcuW4Mq) with a publicly available debug key. The app is available from Samsung Apps. We've blocked this key ages ago on @APKMirror. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hvO6Opz4i4 — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) December 28, 2018