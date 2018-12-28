The Motorola P30 was released in China earlier this year, as one of many iPhone X rip-offs. While that specific phone never saw an international release, the P30 Play and P30 Note were eventually reworked into the Motorola One and One Power, respectively. The first leaked renders of the P40 have now surfaced, giving us a glimpse at what the next 'One' phones might offer.

According to the leaked images from 91mobiles, the dual camera setup, headphone jack, and rear fingerprint sensor from the P30 are returning. However, the large notch has been replaced with a 'hole-punch' camera, similar to what we've seen on the Samsung Galaxy A8s and Honor View 20.

91mobiles claims the phone will have a 6.2-inch display, a 42MP main rear camera, and a thickness of around 10mm. Unlike the P30, the P40 has Android One branding, indicating the phone will be sold outside of China.