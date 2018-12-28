This year eBay has been aggressively pushing sitewide discount codes from 10-20% off, though the window to use them is short. Today we have another: 15% off up to a maximum $100 discount. The catch (and there always is at least one) is that you'll have to use it before 6:00 PM Pacific Time tonight.

That's not the only exception, there's also a list of items like real estate, cars, gift cards, and currencies which are excluded from the discount, and you can only use the coupon on a single transaction — though it can apply to multiple items in your order up to that $100 max discount. You can read the full T&C here.

It seems like most of the big sellers on eBay either pull items off the site or bump prices in anticipation of these promotions, making places like Best Buy's Mobile Phones section, for example, a ghost town. The best way to get a deal is to use these coupons on smaller, private sellers who haven't increased prices, so give a search for any items you might be looking for.

Still, we've spotted a few good ways to use the coupon via bigger sellers, like snagging a Harmony Hub (now with full Google Home integration) for $60 from Best Buy. You can also max out the coupon on a more expensive item, like $100 off from a Note9 sold by Samsung, or get a Galaxy S9 for $425 via a third-party seller. You can even get a refurb Pixel 2 for just $280 (though there's always a risk going refurbished). You can even get a Google Home Hub together with a Next Thermostat E for just $160.

When you've found something you like to buy, getting the discount is as easy as entering the code POPUPSAVINGS at checkout, and subsequently making sure you pay for your order before that 6PM PT cut off.