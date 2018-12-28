There are two major limitations to running Linux applications on Chromebooks — audio doesn't work, and graphics aren't accelerated. Google originally aimed to fix these issues in Chrome OS 71, but that didn't happen. Thankfully, GPU acceleration is a bit closer to reality, according to a series of commits to the Chromium Gerrit.

9to5Google spotted a commit in the Chromium Gerrit that allows GPU acceleration to be enabled. "Using the GPU in crostini is not ready for everyday use and should be considered pre-alpha," the description reads. "The option to enable GPU can be taken away at any time."

While there doesn't appear to be a user-facing setting for this yet, the goal is to allow anyone on the Beta, Dev, and Canary branches to try it out. This will definitely be a great addition to Chrome OS — not just for development work, but also for gaming.