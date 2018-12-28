Earlier today, Droid Life remarked that the Essential Phone was now sold out on Amazon, speculating that this might be "the end" for the PH-1. This was after the company's own storefront appeared to run out of stock last week and Best Buy's unlocked listing has the phone as "no longer available." Curious, we reached out to Essential for more info and were told the company "won't be adding any new inventory," while it focuses on its next mobile device.

The full statement provided to us by an Essential spokesperson is below:

We are sold out of Essential Phone on essential.com and won't be adding any new inventory. We are now hard at work on our next mobile product and will continue to sell accessories and provide speedy software updates and customer support to our existing community.

Essential has never had a problem when it comes to providing prompt software updates — in fact, it's probably the single best Android OEM when it comes to the subject — but the company's reaffirmation should ease any concerns for existing customers. Coupled with the continued sale of accessories, those of you already rocking a PH-1 shouldn't have much to be worried about.

This "next mobile product" Essential is working on could be the AI phone that Bloomberg previously revealed, which would represent a significant deviation from the PH-1. This new phone was rumored to be an "anti-smartphone" with a small screen, made for voice-first interaction. Whatever it ends up being, today's statement is the first official, first-party confirmation that the company is working on any new mobile products.

Whether you're excited for Andy Rubin's potentially overambitious vision of the future or not, your chance to snag the original Essential Phone via official channels has now mostly ended, though some third-party sellers are still slinging it at Amazon, and Best Buy still has some Sprint models left.