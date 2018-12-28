A little over three months since its official announcement, the Nokia 5.1 Plus is now receiving a stable update to Android 9 Pie. Meanwhile, one of its older siblings, the Nokia 8 Sirocco is a month late for its Pie update, frustrating some users.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief product officer at HMD Global (the company behind the Nokia mobile brand since 2017) announced the rollout on Twitter yesterday. As with any update, some markets will take longer than others to go live, but it shouldn't be too long before users see the new OS version on their mid-range handset. The phone, first announced in India, features a notched 5.8-inch display, MediaTek Helio P60 chipset, and dual rear cameras.

Hope you left some space for dessert! We are now starting @Android 9 rollout for #Nokia5Plus 🍰 #nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/h0PJu9UB7s — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) December 27, 2018

While the timely update is good news for 5.1 Plus users, most commenters on Sarvikas' tweet were disgruntled owners of the Nokia 8 Sirocco, launched in February of this year, demanding to know when Pie would arrive on their phones. In October, Nokia promised the Nokia 8 and 8 Sirocco would receive an update to Pie in November, but the company only released a stable Pie build for the Nokia 8 this month, and nothing has come out yet for the Sirocco.

This is leading some users to wonder whether Nokia is prioritizing its newer handsets over its (slightly) older ones, or shafting its more premium devices in favor of mid-range phones. In either case, those accusations are probably premature, but a bit of angst is warranted - if HMD Global is staking its reputation on speedy updates, then it had best keep up with its promises.