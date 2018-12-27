In my review of the Xiaomi Mi 8 and Mi 8 Pro, I was surprised by quite how good the dual rear cameras were. Both phones have the same sensors, offering imaging performance at least on a par with recent OnePlus devices while challenging much more expensive competitors. Thanks to a new update, two more features are being added to the Mi 8's camera capabilities.
Low-light photos were already pretty good on the Mi 8, but they're about to get even better. A new night mode similar to the Pixel's Night Sight will take several shots in dark situations and then process them together to make a brighter image. This feature debuted on the Mi Mix 3 and is now coming to Xiaomi's other flagship.
The second new feature, which you can see in action on a Mi Mix 3 above, is slow-motion video at 960 frames per second. Previous rumours about this feature indicated that frame interpolation was being used to achieve this. According to Xiaomi, these features are rolling out to the Mi 8 and Mi 8 Explorer Edition right now, with the Mi 8 Pro getting them in the near future. My device (in the UK) hasn't received the update just yet.
- Source:
- Xiaomi
