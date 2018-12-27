The Pocophone's excellent value has made it a prime target for modders, and there are plenty of custom ROMs already available. Unofficial builds of TWRP have been available for months, but now Team Win has officially started supporting the device.

TWRP recovery images for the Pocophone can now be downloaded from the project's official website. The recovery can be installed over USB, but if your device is already rooted, you can use the TWRP app from the Play Store (linked below).