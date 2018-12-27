Instagram is on a mission — a mission to make its mobile app harder to use. Between forcing an algorithmic timeline and bloating the app with more and more unrelated features, it has turned from a simple photo-sharing app to Facebook's way of capturing the post-Facebook generation. Users of the service caught a glimpse of an in-development UI, after Instagram accidentally rolled it out to everyone.

Instead of a timeline that scrolls vertically, the new interface has posts on a horizontal scroll. Only the username and media are visible at first glance — you have to tap it to see the caption, number of likes, and any comments. As you might imagine, user reactions were mixed.

Instagram told TechCrunch that the wide rollout was the result of a bug, and the old interface should reappear for all users soon. "Due to a bug, some users saw a change to the way their feed appears today. We quickly fixed the issue and feed is back to normal. We apologize for any confusion," a representative said.

It's not out of the question that the horizontal interface might come back in the future, after Instagram tweaks it a bit further. If you're getting sick of Instagram's terrible UI changes and algorithms, there's always PixelFed.

