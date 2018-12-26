SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec. 26, 2018-- (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Amazon today announced a record-breaking holiday season thanks to its customers all around the world, with more items ordered worldwide than ever before. Amazon customers shopped at record levels from a wide selection of products across every department, discovering top holiday gifts and trending products offered at deep discounts and low prices. Some of the best-selling products this season included, all-new Echo Dot, L.O.L. Surprise! Glam Glitter Series Doll, fashion items from Carhartt, and Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones, among others.

Prime membership continued to grow this holiday season, with tens of millions of people starting Prime free trials or paid memberships, to benefit from FREE Same-Day, One-Day or Two-Day shipping, in addition to FREE two-hour delivery with Prime Now, and exclusive shopping and entertainment benefits. Prime members enjoyed shopping a wide selection of products with fast and free shipping throughout the season – in fact, this holiday millions of unique items in the U.S. shipped with Prime FREE Same-Day, Prime FREE One-Day or FREE two-hour delivery with Prime Now.

“This season was our best yet, and we look forward to continuing to bring our customers what they want, in ways most convenient for them in 2019. We are thrilled that in the U.S. alone, more than one billion items shipped for free this holiday with Prime,” said Jeff Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer. “Thank you to our employees all around the world who are committed to bringing our customers the widest selection of products with low prices and fast and free delivery options throughout the holidays and all year long.”

Amazon Devices & Alexa

Customers purchased millions more Amazon Devices this holiday season compared to last year – the best-selling Amazon Devices this holiday included all-new Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote, and Echo.

It was a record holiday season for Amazon’s Kids Edition devices; customers purchased more Echo Dot Kids Edition and Fire Kids Edition tablets than ever before.

Customers purchased millions of Amazon Fire TV, Fire Tablet, and Kindle products this holiday season.

Ring and Blink sold more devices this holiday season than ever before, as more and more customers are keeping their homes safe.

Customers made their homes even smarter this year with a record number of smart home devices sold on Amazon.com; best-selling smart home devices included Amazon Smart Plug, Ring Video Doorbell 2, TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini Outlet, and the iRobot Roomba 690.

Customers used Alexa to listen to hundreds of millions more hours of music this holiday season compared to last holiday season, and on even more services – including Amazon Music, Spotify, Tidal, and Apple Music, among others.

Customers asked Alexa to turn on their holiday lights tens of millions of times this holiday season, with the number one request being “Alexa, turn on the Christmas tree.”

Alexa delivered 8x as many reminders this holiday season compared to last.

Alexa set more than one hundred million timers this holiday season.

Customers requested nearly 3x as many recipes this holiday season compared to last and asked Alexa for cooking-related advice twice as much.

Alexa helped mix hundreds of thousands of cocktails this holiday season – with eggnog and Moscow Mule being the most requested drinks.

From carolers to delivery drivers and holiday guests, customers received millions of doorbell and motion announcements via Alexa this holiday season.

Customers were in to the festive spirit with Alexa Skill Blueprints – popular Blueprints this holiday season were The Holiday Story, Santa’s Letter, and the Hallmark Holiday Greeting.

The number one holiday song that customers requested this holiday season was “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey.

This holiday season, customers listened to more than one million holiday stories from Amazon Storytime on Alexa – the most popular holiday story was Rapping Paper.

Customers around the world asked Alexa how many days or sleeps until Christmas this holiday season – customers in the United Kingdom were the most excited, asking twice as much as customers in any other country.

Customers used Alexa nearly twice as much on Fire TV devices this holiday season compared to the same time period last year.

Amazon Best-Sellers and Seasonal Trends

Toys

The best-selling toys in the U.S. and worldwide included the L.O.L. Surprise! Glam Glitter Series Doll with 7 Surprises, Nerf N-Strike Elite Strongarm Blaster, Melissa & Doug Scratch Art Rainbow Mini Notes with Wooden Stylus, Crayola Inspiration Art Case, and LEGO Creator Mighty Dinosaurs Toy.

Electronics

The best-selling electronics this holiday season included Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones, the Samsung Flat 65" 4K UHD 8 Series Smart LED TV, Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB) in Space Gray, Wemo Mini Smart Plug, Blue Yeti USB Microphone in Blackout, Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera, and HP Sprocket Photo Paper.

Amazon Brands

Some of the best-selling products from Amazon brands in the U.S. included Amazon Essentials Men’s Long-Sleeve Plaid Flannel Shirts, Goodthreads Men’s Short-Sleeve Crewneck Cotton T-Shirts, Daily Ritual Women’s Skinny Stretch Jeggings, the Stone & Beam Ceramic Geometric Table Lamp, Pinzon Faux Fur Throw Blankets, AmazonBasics Multipurpose Scissors, Amazon Elements Baby Wipes, Presto! Toilet Paper, and Solimo Dark Roast Coffee K-Cup Pods.

Amazon Fashion

One of the most popular brands sold on Amazon during the holiday season was Carhartt, with over one million of its items ordered.

Some of the most popular brands bought with Prime Wardrobe during the holiday season were Amazon Essentials, Daily Ritual and Goodthreads, in addition to Calvin Klein, Champion, and UGG.

As a top trend, athleisure was a holiday gifting favorite this season with a wide assortment available on Amazon from customer-loved brands including Champion, Alo Yoga, Nike, adidas and Monrow.

Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter's, along with adidas, Columbia, and Nike were some of the most selected fashion brands added to Amazon Wish Lists this holiday season.

Fast and Free Shipping & Delivery

Customers continued to enjoy FREE two-hour delivery with Prime Now throughout the season, and even up until the last minute – the last Prime Now delivery on Christmas Eve was made at 11:30 pm in Berkeley, CA and included LEGO Super Heroes Captain America Building Kit, a Hallmark card, Greek yogurt, and shampoo.

The five cities that had the most last minute Prime Now deliveries on Christmas Eve were San Francisco, Austin, Miami, Dallas-Fort Worth and Springfield, VA.

This holiday season, millions of unique items in the U.S. shipped with Prime FREE Same-Day, Prime FREE One-Day or FREE two-hour delivery with Prime Now.

In the U.S., more than one billion items shipped for free this holiday with Prime.

More Ways to Shop

Prime

Prime membership continued to grow this holiday – tens of millions of people worldwide started Prime free trials or began paid memberships, to benefit from FREE Same-Day, One-Day or Two-Day shipping, in addition to FREE two-hour delivery with Prime Now.

Alexa Shopping

Customers use of Alexa for shopping more than tripled this year compared to last year.

Amazon.com in Spanish

Customers who made Spanish their language of choice when shopping on Amazon.com this holiday season more than doubled compared to last year, with millions of customers shopping on Amazon.com in Spanish.

Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Small and medium-sized businesses had their best holiday season ever in our stores, with items sold growing at a faster rate than retail.

More than 50 percent of items sold in our stores this holiday season came from small and medium-sized businesses.

Amazon Physical Stores

Customers enjoyed shopping at our physical stores, including Amazon Books, the brand new Amazon 4-star locations, Amazon Go, and Whole Foods Market to find hot holiday products and edible favorites.

The best-selling items at Amazon 4-star this holiday season included Amazon Smart Plug, all-new Echo Dot, Becoming by Michelle Obama, L.O.L. Surprise! Under Wraps Doll Series toys, and the DASH Rapid Egg Cooker.

by Michelle Obama, L.O.L. Surprise! Under Wraps Doll Series toys, and the DASH Rapid Egg Cooker. The best-selling items at Amazon Books this holiday season included Becoming by Michelle Obama, Diary of a Wimpy Kid #13: Meltdown by Jeff Kinney, Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari, Kindle Paperwhite, all-new Echo Dot, and the L.O.L. Surprise! Bling Series toys.

by Michelle Obama, by Jeff Kinney, by Yuval Noah Harari, Kindle Paperwhite, all-new Echo Dot, and the L.O.L. Surprise! Bling Series toys. The best-selling product at Amazon Go this holiday season was Amazon Go Theo Dark Chocolate Bar, Cacao with Sea Salt, and the best-selling freshly prepared food was the chicken bahn mi sandwich.

Some of the most popular holiday goodies at Whole Foods Market were California Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon wines, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, brown butter chocolate chip cookies, and 365 Everyday Value traditional eggnog.

Prime members saved tens of millions of dollars this holiday season from Prime member deals at Whole Foods Market.

The best-selling Prime member deal at Whole Foods Market this holiday was turkeys.

Customers opted to eat healthy between holiday feasts – the best-selling items for Prime Now pick up at Whole Foods Market were organic honeycrisp apples, boneless/skinless chicken breasts, and Atlantic farm-raised salmon filets.

The fastest grocery delivery this holiday season took place in St. Paul, Minnesota and was delivered in 12 minutes and 19 seconds, and contained La Croix Sparkling Water and Zevia soda.

Cities that opted for convenience and had the most grocery delivery via Prime Now and Whole Foods Market were Boston, Hoboken, NJ, and San Francisco.

Community Engagement