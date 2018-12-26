Philips doesn't just make internet-connected light bulbs under its Hue brand — there are also motion sensors, dimmer switches, table lamps, and even light strips. Right now you can get the Hue outdoor light strip for $72.77 on Amazon. That's a reduction of $17.22 from the original cost, and its lowest recorded price yet.

The Hue light strip is fully weatherproof, and measures seven feet (2 meters) in length. You can use the Hue app to change colors and patterns. As with all Philips smart home products, it can be controlled with Alexa and Google Assistant. The only downside is that you'll have to buy a Hue Hub separately if you don't already own one.