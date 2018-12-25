Amazon is currently selling the Toshiba 43" 1080p Fire TV for $230. This television launched at $300 and the lowest it went during Black Friday was $240, making this an even better deal (if only by $10). If you prefer talking to Alexa to fumbling with a remote, this may be a good bedroom television to consider. The retailer also has the smaller 32" 720p edition at $150, if staring at pixels is your thing.

The Fire TV Edition televisions launched so far have seen middling reactions, with Element having a line of them as well. Between regular Fire TV dongles, the Echo-Fire TV Hybrid that is the Fire TV Cube, and Fire TV Edition televisions Amazon is intent on having a spot in your living room. If their spat with Google ever ends they may even have usable YouTube on them one day.