Normally the very end of the year brings us a lull in smartphone news — holiday shopping's over and the deals are drying up, but we've still got another week or so before CES really starts making waves. But leave it to OnePlus to sneak in some Christmas Day excitement, as the company starts distribution of OxygenOS 9.0.0 OTA updates for the OnePlus 5 and 5T.
It was just a matter of time before we saw this release land, following the availability of the Pie-bestowing Open Beta 20 and 22 updates a couple weeks back. Now with any last-minute bugs hopefully identified and stomped out comes the release of the public OTA, bringing Android 9 Pie and OxygenOS 9.0.0 to the OnePlus 2017 lineup.
The changelog is largely the same as we saw with those Open Beta releases:
- System
- Updated system to Android™ 9 Pie™
- Brand new UI for Android Pie
- Brand new navigation gestures (Available for OnePlus 5T only)
- Updated Android security patch to 2018.12
- Other new features and system improvements
- New Gaming mode 3.0
- Added text notification mode
- Added notification for 3rd party calls
- Do Not Disturb mode
- New Do Not Disturb (DND) mode with adjustable settings
- Camera
- Integrated Google Lens mode
