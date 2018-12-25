Galaxy S9 and S9+ users weren't expecting an Android 9 Pie update until January, but it seems Samsung is kicking things off early. So far, reports of the update are coming in from S9 and S9+ owners (both those with Oreo and those in the Pie beta program) in European countries including the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Switzerland, Hungary, Italy, as well as the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Pie update for the S9 and S9+ brings with it not only features including adaptive battery, but also Samsung's new One UI design language. In addition to this surprise gift, Samsung has posted a refreshed Pie update roadmap for other devices in the Samsung Members app. See the full list below.

Galaxy S9 and S9+ (January 2019)

Galaxy Note9 (February 2019)

Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note 8 (March 2019)

Galaxy A8 2018, A8+ 2018, A7 2018, A9 2018, Tab S4 10.5 (April 2019)

Galaxy J4, J4+, J6, J6+, A8 Star (May 2019)

Galaxy J7 2017 (July 2019)

Galaxy J7 Duo (August 2019)

Galaxy Xcover4, J3 2017, Tab S3 9.7 (September 2019)

Galaxy Tab A 2017, Tab Active2, Tab A 10.5 (October 2019)

As the list makes clear, the rollout will still be fairly slow going, especially when it comes to older devices. Even for the S9 and S9+, Samsung still lists January as its launch month, which indicates the update will arrive gradually across the world and through various carrier partners. Taking that as a potential blueprint for other devices set to nab Pie, the new OS version may arrive on the Note9 beginning in January, ahead of its February deadline.

Meanwhile, those with S7 and S7 edge devices are unfortunately excluded from the list, as both of those devices already received their promised two major OS updates.

To check for Pie on your device, look for "Software Update" in settings and select "Download updates manually" - and do let us know if the update is showing up in your country.