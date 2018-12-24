You know the season to be jolly is upon us when the Google Doodle has turned white and snowy. Another sign of the Christmas season's arrival we look forward to each year is when we start tracking the world's busiest Amazon delivery driver Santa Claus's progress in delivering presents with the Google Santa Tracker.

This year, Google has a bunch of ways to let you track Santa. There's a dedicated Santa Tracker app and website, you can ask your Google Assistant device where Santa is, and can even use Google Maps Location Sharing and track him from there.

If you want to get more in the holiday spirit, use some of Gboard's new Christmas-themed stickers, ask your Google Assistant to tell you a holiday story, or play a few of the 18-odd games on the Holiday Village section of the Santa Tracker website.

An adorable 3-star review from a parent

You can get the Google Santa Tracker App from the Play Store, or download it from APKMirror.

Google Santa Tracker Developer: Google LLC Price: Free