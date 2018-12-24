The year is almost over, and Google is wishing everyone a happy holiday season with a few sales on Google Play. Movies, TV seasons, books, comics, apps, and more are heavily discounted. All the promotions last until January 2nd, so you can save them for any gift cards you might receive.

Starting with movies, you can rent select films from 99 cents to $1.99 (normal price is $6). Some of the options include Ocean's 8, Tag, Crazy Rich Asians, The Disaster Artist, Gravity, Food Inc., and No Country for Old Men. You can also buy select movies for $5.99-$11.99 (normal price is $20), such as John Wick, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Ready Player One, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Deadpool, and The Greatest Showman.

Google Play also has a few books and comics for $5 or less, including 100 Things Successful People Do, Star Wars: Darth Vader Vol. 1, Batman: The Complete Hush, Murder on the Orient Express, and Of Mice and Men. Certain audiobooks are discounted as well, such as Mortal Engines for $10 and Krampus for $5.

Moving onto TV shows, you can buy entire seasons of select shows for $15 or less — the usual price is $20-30. Some of the options are Season 11 of Doctor who for $15, Season 1 of Atlanta for $10, and Season 1 of Game of Thrones for $15.

Finally, Google Play has a few other random promotions, like $15 for the first three months of HBO Now, one month of TuneIn Premium for $4.99 (50% off), and $5 off when you spend $20 on an app or game. That last one might not be available for everyone — scroll down on the main page of the Google Play app until you see the yellow banner.