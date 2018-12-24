The holiday season is in full swing, and this year, we have something special for you. Forget the yule log fireplace videos, the marathons of 1983's A Christmas Story on TV, and the holiday music radio stations on Spotify. Today, we have the perfect festive livestream for you to keep running in the background — a Nexus 5X repeatedly bootlooping.

You read that correctly. We have the finest phone Google ever created perpetually rebooting while royalty-free holiday music plays in the background. What better way to get in a festive mood? You can even hang out in the Twitch chat while we bask in holiday cheer.

Pro tip: Make sure the above video is unmuted.

